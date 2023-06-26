Will Reece Walsh's foul mouth earn Kalyn Ponga a State of Origin recall?

HOW "unavailable" is Kalyn Ponga for Queensland?
Perhaps we could soon find out, after the NRL match-review panel's decision on Monday to refer Brisbane fullback Reece Walsh straight to the judiciary for an expletive-laden outburst during Sunday's upset loss against Gold Coast Titans.
Walsh has been charged with ungraded contrary conduct on the basis that his tirade was allegedly aimed at referee Chris Butler.
The 20-year-old has since stated on social media that he was actually addressing "another player" and would "NEVER direct this type of language towards the referee".
He will be desperately hoping he can convince the judiciary to accept his version of events, because a suspension of more than one game would rule him out of contention for State of Origin III at Accor Stadium on July 12.
Walsh was a surprise choice for the series opener but has since justified the faith of Queensland coach Billy Slater, delivering two dynamic displays to help the Maroons clinch the title with a game to spare.
His inclusion came at the expense of Ponga, man of the man for Queensland in last year's series decider, but hindered in the early rounds of this season after a much-publicised concussion and unsuccessful positional switch to five-eighth.
After he was omitted for game one, Ponga revealed that he had spoken to Slater to inform him "I need to focus on Newcastle at the moment", adding: "It was a really difficult decision to make but I will fight to win back my place in the Queensland side next year."
A month or so down the track, however, the landscape would appear to have shifted.
Ponga has returned to playing at fullback and has recaptured some form and confidence.
If Walsh was to be rubbed out at Tuesday's judiciary hearing, Ponga would certainly not look out of place as a replacement, especially given he has been there, won that, at Origin level.
That, of course, would presumably depend on his self-imposed unavailability, and also whether Slater was more inclined to consider alternative options, in particular Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow or AJ Brimson, both of whom have worthy claims.
Meanwhile, Knights coach Adam O'Brien has suggested a News Corp report on Sunday that labelled Ponga the NRL's highest-paid player is an invasion of privacy.
Ponga topped the "rich list" on $1.4 million a season, more than multiple-premiership winners and established Test stars such as Nathan Cleary, Cameron Munster and Latrell Mitchell.
"I don't think it's anyone's business what he's worth," O'Brien said. "It's pretty unfair. Not many jobs get their salaries printed.
"I think what he's done for us, everyone's been pretty happy this year since he's gone back to fullback ... he brings a lot to our club. He brings a lot to our game.
"At the end of the day, I'll probably stay out of that. I don't want people knowing my business, either, the money part."
