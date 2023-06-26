Five people and a pet dog have escaped a fire at a home in suburban Lake Macquarie overnight.
Fire and Rescue NSW crews were called to a house on McKendry Drive at Cameron Park at about 6.30pm on June 26, where they found the structure well alight.
The electrical fire engulfed the double garage of the property before moving into the two-storey home, a Fire and Rescue NSW spokesperson said, causing major smoke damage throughout the brick house after spreading through a staircase.
Seven Fire and Rescue NSW appliances and the Rural Fire Service fought the fire and brought it under control before 7pm.
Five occupants of the home safely self-evacuated and their missing dog was found unhurt soon after.
The cause of the blaze is under investigation.
