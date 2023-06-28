UPDATED
A motorcycle rider remains in a serious by stable condition following a car and motorbike crash in Beresfield on Tuesday.
He is being treated at John Hunter Hospital after being transported by ambulance in a critical condition yesterday.
EARLIER
Police, paramedics and the Westpac Rescue Helicopter were tasked to the crash just off Weakleys Drive at 6.30am on 27 June.
The incident occurred on the corner of Yangan Drive and Birraba Avenue.
The male motorbike rider was taken by ambulance to John Hunter Hospital. The female driver of the car was not injured and was taken for mandatory testing.
Traffic was heavy on Weakleys Drive in both directions, and on the M1 Pacific Motorway, John Renshaw Drive and the New England Highway.
NSW Police said "more information will be provided once it becomes available".
Jessica began her journalism career in 2009 as a cadet at The Port Stephens Examiner before moving to London for a two-year stint working in magazines and digital publishing. The Lake Macquarie local returned to Australia where she took up a reporting role at The Maitland Mercury. She worked across several rounds including local council, police and property before moving into digital journalism and joining the team at The Newcastle Herald in 2017.
Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in communications and reported for several community media organisations across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@newcastleherald.com.au
