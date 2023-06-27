I RECKON the death knell for the Knights coach has finally arrived after four seasons. In the last two games against Easts and Penrith, who were both well depleted by representative duties or injuries, the Knights were unable to come up with the points. They looked lethargic; they were walking at times to get back to the play. Their defence is that soft it wouldn't break a wet paper bag. Their attack is deplorable. There is no second-phase play, which is required against teams like Penrith. Barging the ball for four tackles is not going to score you tries. I had great expectations for Jackson Hastings when he arrived at the Knights, but his form has nosedived as the season has gone on. I am sick of Adam O'Brien's excuses. If there was an easy fix I certainly would have fixed it, he says, but in my opinion it's looking like he can't fix it.