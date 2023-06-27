I READ with interest and concern the problems encountered by Senator Ross Cadell, pictured, in relation to his life in politics ("Frustrated senator 'seeing a psychologist'," Newcastle Herald 22/6). His suggestion of a five-year term for federal government makes lots of sense, as it would allow the party in power the time to govern and give less thought to the next election. Perhaps a fixed date for such elections could be instituted, as used in local and state elections. Such a system would save the taxpayers money and prevent election overload.
CONGRATULATIONS to National Party senator Ross Cadell ("Frustrated senator 'seeing a psychologist'," Herald, 22/6), on calling out the majority of federal government MPs and senators for "governing more and more to stay elected and not governing to make a better Australia"... If only all the Coalition (and other party members) felt the same, maybe Australia might be in a better position. PS: I always vote Labor.
I RECKON the death knell for the Knights coach has finally arrived after four seasons. In the last two games against Easts and Penrith, who were both well depleted by representative duties or injuries, the Knights were unable to come up with the points. They looked lethargic; they were walking at times to get back to the play. Their defence is that soft it wouldn't break a wet paper bag. Their attack is deplorable. There is no second-phase play, which is required against teams like Penrith. Barging the ball for four tackles is not going to score you tries. I had great expectations for Jackson Hastings when he arrived at the Knights, but his form has nosedived as the season has gone on. I am sick of Adam O'Brien's excuses. If there was an easy fix I certainly would have fixed it, he says, but in my opinion it's looking like he can't fix it.
I HAD to smile this week when on the 11am news a relative newcomer to the Knights, Jackson Hastings, said that the players were sick and tired of losing ('Lost for words', Herald 26/6). The side went down to a Panthers outfit missing many of their stars on Saturday.
I reckon Hastings should sit on the supporters' bench, as most of the fans have done, to really grasp what is wrong with this club. Sit down for a few minutes and ponder what success Kalyn Ponga and Adam O'Brien have brought to the club over several years.
I also heard a commentator discuss the future of South Sydney's coach as they have lost their way after, wait for it ... three games. In my opinion it is high time that Wests, the owners, stand up and consider the situation that they have created, extract the digit finger and fix this disaster.
TONY Maddison ("Raffertys doesn't fit the mould", Letters, 23/6), I agree that not all development is good development, and that it depends on scale, location and suitability (hence my objections to Newcastle's plethora of apartments). But I would argue that Rafferty's Resort is still a business.
Therefore, just like pretty much any other business that has ever existed, its business model is subject to change. I think that the close to 200 owners should have been aware of this, (and it is still my understanding that they were in fact aware of the proposed development). While I also agree that they should have a say in what is or isn't appropriate, I think that the hundreds of other clientele should have a say as well. As for any concerned neighbours, I think that their opinions should hold weight, provided that they were living in the area prior to 1993 when the resort opened.
A RECENT letter suggested some people with Indigenous heritage can struggle to maintain a relationship with their land. My self determination is that I should have been born with a silver spoon, but it didn't happen. Thus, I accept what fate has delivered. By rights, I should apparently long for the England that was taken from my ancestors who were sent to Australia as convicts and probably treated more harshly than necessary for a minor crime.
Everyone has a story, but most just get on with life. They don't long for what was never theirs to claim. I recognise my ancestors, but I can't feel the pain they must have suffered, nor should any one else. Life's too short to linger on past events. I am the result of my ancestors getting on with life, they left their past behind for a new beginning. Maybe some people today should do the same.
JOHN Ure ("A cache of priceless memories", Letters, 24/4), it seems we have one thing in common: my working life also started at ANZ's Brown Street branch. My first week in the job I was handed that gun and instructed to "... wave it around but don't pull the trigger". It was all a bit of a laugh.
A few years later, I learnt how to fire the branch handgun while working in a very small Riverina country town (in the days when banks were less about profit and more about community). All three of us would head out to pop a few targets on a dam wall. As you say, life was simpler then. Another few years later and life stopped being just a laugh when working in Papua New Guinea I lost two mates to gun crime.
I HAVE spent more than 65 years as a community activist, but now as a 94-year-old when I need someone to speak on my behalf, no one can be found. In order to live out my life without enduring the abuse and neglect that was recorded by the royal commission into aged care I, together with my fellow aged, feel that we are being ignored, both by the powers that be and because of the high degree of ageism in our society. We are alone, except for the desperate cries of our loved ones as the abuse and neglect continues. I am a member of AgedCareMatters. It has about 6000 members who report a continuous stream of desperate accounts of abuse and neglect, and, despite strong representation to the Minister for Sport and Aged Care, she seemingly refuses to follow up on these horror accounts.
It is ironic that as we prepare to give our First Nations people their rightful Voice to Parliament, the 4.2 million over-65 citizens are being ignored, abused and neglected as revealed by the royal commission.
YET again I find myself having to challenge Ian King's information ("Both sides are failing to impress", Letters, 26/6) on this page. "The federal government consists mainly of ex-union hacks." Research shows only about one third of federal Labor politicians came from the union movement. While about 50 per cent or more of Liberal politicians are hacks from the business community, including employer groups and supposedly independent think tanks such as the Institute for Public Affairs.
INSTEAD of dividing Australia by forcing us to vote at a referendum to put the Voice into the constitution, Anthony Albanese could have legislated the Voice straight into Parliament when he became Prime Minister. It is not too late to do so. Mr Albanese should swallow his pride, stop dividing Australia, and abandon his Voice referendum.
COULD this be Gotterdammerung for the Wagner group ('Rebels halt advance on Moscow', Newcastle Herald 26/6)? Yevgeny Prigozhin will be needing a Geiger counter for his samovar, regular underwear checks, and he should keep well away from windows. The wheels of Putin grind slowly, but eventually they make mince.
CARL Stevenson (Short Takes, 26/6), a hydro project pumping water uphill is not a "negative power supply". It is a battery, with inefficiencies. Hydro has its limitations, chiefly geographic, but is relatively low pollution. Drop water, turn a turbine. Reverse process to store.
TO all you climate change activists protesting and holding up coal trains, if you feel so passionate about it, I can disconnect your hot-water system and air-conditioning free of charge whenever you like.
REGARDING Steve Barnett's take on the Tigers needing a win (Short Takes, 23/6), we probably need Nathan Lyon and our captain Pat Cummins in the centres.
IN reply to Michael Hinchey (Short Takes, 21/6), thanks for the confirmation that I'm "head coterist", but he should go back and read my letter ("Batteries need a source to charge", Letters, 19/6). It listed facts and numbers on coal and power generation, but Mr Hinchey provided no facts or numbers on the issue to support his argument. Empty arguments like that "won't make an iota of difference" to the future of energy use.
JOHN Bonnyman (Short Takes, 22/6), make your own pies. May I suggest a coarse mince consisting of three proteins; ox heart, thick flank and fatty brisket. Oh and don't forget leaving the veins in for nostalgia's sake, that little surprise that screams it's a real pie. Remember pickled ox tongue? Perhaps Ronald could do some McOffal treats. Much better than emulsified, crumbed chook gut (sorry, chicken nuggets).
