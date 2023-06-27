Newcastle Herald
Letters

Letters and short takes June 28 2023

By Letters to the Editor
Updated June 28 2023 - 7:48am, first published 7:30am
Rookie Hunter-based senator Ross Cadell has told the Senate that he is seeing a psychologist to help him deal with frustrations related to life in politics.

I READ with interest and concern the problems encountered by Senator Ross Cadell, pictured, in relation to his life in politics ("Frustrated senator 'seeing a psychologist'," Newcastle Herald 22/6). His suggestion of a five-year term for federal government makes lots of sense, as it would allow the party in power the time to govern and give less thought to the next election. Perhaps a fixed date for such elections could be instituted, as used in local and state elections. Such a system would save the taxpayers money and prevent election overload.

