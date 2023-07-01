For example, regarding the question on the positives and negatives of the event, respondents were only allowed to nominate a single aspect to answer the question. For many residents and business owners, it was the cumulative impacts of disruption, loss of amenity, the length of the bump in/out, reduced accessibility, environmental impacts (particularly noise), and the need to vacate one's home during the three days of the event that led to the overall distress felt by many in the community. Narrowing the focus to a single issue was not conducive to uncovering the full range of reactions to the event. Respondents should have been free to add their personal impacts rather than be limited to a "no response".