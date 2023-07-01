How reliable is the KPMG community engagement strategy into the future of the Supercars Newcastle 500 likely to be?
Information received by Newcastle East Residents Group (NERG) via freedom of information channels has revealed that while KPMG started out with a plan that could have allowed for meaningful consultation, that possibility was quickly knocked on the head by City of Newcastle (CN).
KPMG presented draft strategies to CN that could have become genuine engagement, focusing on the real concerns of the Newcastle community.
Unfortunately, the final strategy negotiated between CN and KPMG skewed the resulting consultation well away from any reliable attempt to engage the Newcastle community's real concerns.
KPMG's first response to the offer to submit a proposal to engage the community included options of 1200 phone interviews and 15 targeted stakeholder meetings. KPMG clearly saw the benefits of such a methodology as providing "the opportunity for stakeholders to share additional insights and feedback about the event" and to "grow trust with stakeholders by providing meaningful feedback opportunities."
The final strategy culled the phone interviews from 1200 to 600.
Stakeholder meetings could have been a real opportunity for Newcastle business owners and residents to have their say, but this was not to be. The final strategy culled the phone interviews from 1200 to 600 and the stakeholder conversations from 15 to four focus groups, together with a restrictively structured and limited online survey.
An example phone survey sample provided to prospective consultants by CN also deflected away from what was happening to the city's businesses by suggesting the reach of the phone survey to residents and business outside of Newcastle, including almost a third of residents and business to be contacted in four neighbouring LGAs.
Respondents from other LGAs would have experienced none of the disruption but may have benefited from an influx of residents fleeing the city and visitors who preferred to stay overnight outside the disrupted city, potentially skewing the results. While the final phone survey did not include residents outside the LGA, the online survey did.
Rather than generating trust in this process, anecdotal evidence given to NERG showed impacted residents and businesses completing the phone survey became frustrated and angry with its restrictive structure, its biased wording and leading questions.
For example, regarding the question on the positives and negatives of the event, respondents were only allowed to nominate a single aspect to answer the question. For many residents and business owners, it was the cumulative impacts of disruption, loss of amenity, the length of the bump in/out, reduced accessibility, environmental impacts (particularly noise), and the need to vacate one's home during the three days of the event that led to the overall distress felt by many in the community. Narrowing the focus to a single issue was not conducive to uncovering the full range of reactions to the event. Respondents should have been free to add their personal impacts rather than be limited to a "no response".
We also learned from GIPA freedom of information that CN made changes to the initial draft strategy that was to be posted on the website for the online survey. These changes took away the specific, most pressing negative issues that had been identified in CN's Have Your Say feedback opportunity. It appears CN did not want those about to complete the survey online to become aware of specific negative issues before completing the survey themselves.
For example, the section on "Community feedback to date" was rewritten, taking out CN's acknowledgement that "the Newcastle 500 has presented both positive and negative impacts on the community...Increased foot traffic within the race precinct...Disruption to local businesses (particularly those in retail, accommodation and hospitality) and issues relating to physically accessing the city and noise levels leading up to and during the event."
Instead, this section was rewritten to read "CN is committed to understanding the needs of the local community and acknowledge that the Newcastle 500 affects the community including businesses in different ways..."
The overuse of consultants by governments has been in the news lately, with the role of consultants under fire. The experience of those impacted by the Newcastle 500 shows the community needs to question the role of governments who use them.
IN THE NEWS:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.