Charlestown's deep defence keeping challengers at bay in NPL

Charlestown had the luxury of resting goalkeeper Nathan Archbold on the weekend as they stretched their ladder lead to six points with another clean sheet.
The experienced Ben McNamara, who came to Azzurri from Broadmeadow this year, took a turn in goals as they beat Adamstown 1-0 for a seventh clean sheet. Losses for Magic and Weston put Charlestown, who have a league-best defence of 13 goals against, in the premiership box seat with six rounds left.
Coach James Pascoe said there were no injury or form issues for Archbold.
"It had been about four weeks since our cup game, which was McNamara's last game, so I just wanted to give him a game to keep his eye in," Pascoe said.
"It's the luxury of having two quality goalkeepers."
Azzurri will have Harry Frendo on the sidelines for the next three to four weeks after a knee operation last Friday on a torn meniscus.
** Maitland's surge up the table has been helped by news bench weapon Damon Green will be available for the rest of the year.
Green was to leave for work interstate this month but told the club last week the trip had been postponed.
Coach Michael Bolch said Green's training is limited because of his studies but "he's making good impact off the bench for us and doing well".
The Magpies climbed to third on 30 points with a 3-1 win at Weston on Sunday. Bolch said Charlie Cox pulled out in the warm up with a quadriceps strain and will miss at least two weeks, but fellow midfielder Sean Pratt will return from suspension on Sunday at Broadmeadow, who also sit on 30 points.
