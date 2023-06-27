Broadmeadow coach John Bennis weighs up role for 2024

Broadmeadow coach John Bennis is unsure if he can continue in the role next year after juggling work commitments to successfully guide the team this season.
Bennis took over in January, after Damian Zane withdrew to focus on Jets youth job, and he has taken Magic to the Australia Cup round of 32 as well as fourth position - seven points from the top - in the NPL after 16 rounds.
The success has come despite the exit of Jordan Jackson, Damon Green, Jose Atayde, Aaron Oppedisano and keepers Ben McNamara and Zac Bowling in the off-season, then the loss of Jarred Baker, Ryan Ensor and Jake Harris to long-term injuries.
However, Bennis' rise from an assistant has been tough, given his shift-work as an electrician and his young family at home. He has used annual leave days this year to fulfil his coaching duties.
Bennis was undecided about putting his hand up for the job again.
"That decision will come around pretty quick, but I haven't made it yet," Bennis said. "I'm going to weigh a few things up in relation to how it's going to fit with life in general, with two kids, shift work and my wife just got a shift-working job as well.
"I think they want to keep me there but it will just depend on the personal side of things.
"I've been happy with the team. Considering the amount of player movement we had, then injuries, the boys have done well."
Assistants Andrew Hoole and Jim Cresnar loom as potential replacements if Bennis steps aside.
Magic lost 1-0 to Lambton Jaffas on Sunday to lose ground in the premiership race but Bennis was not disappointed with effort after losing Bailey Wells (conjunctivitis) and James Cresnar (ankle) late in the week.
"We had to rearrange a few things in the morning, but I thought we did OK," he said.
"I wasn't too unhappy with the performance. It was just more disappointing that their goal came off an error of ours, but they were clinical enough to take it.
"We just probably needed to be a bit more clinical in the front third, but we had a big game midweek against Maitland as well."
