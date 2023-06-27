Australia Cup draw: Away trip top of wish list for NNSW clubs

Edgeworth and Broadmeadow are hoping for winnable away trips when the draw for the round of 32 in the Australia Cup is carried out on Wednesday night.
The Eagles and Magic, the region's best-performed clubs across the cup's nine editions, will go into the national pot after winning their round seven Northern NSW qualifiers last week. The Newcastle Jets take on Melbourne Victory in an A-League play-off in Darwin on July 17 for the chance to join them.
Edgeworth coach Peter McGuinness and Magic counterpart John Bennis agreed that the best outcome in the draw would be an away trip for their players which offered good prospects of progressing.
"To get to play A-League opposition, those games are always good for the club and they are good for the boys, but I think the best outcome for all the local players is to get to go on a trip and play a team that's at your level," said McGuinness, whose side prevailed in three extra-time games against top NPL clubs Charlestown, Lambton Jaffas and Olympic to qualify.
"Then if you get through that, draw a bigger club and get the opportunity to cause a boilover."
Bennis, whose team defeated in-form Maitland 3-0 last week to qualify after an easier cup path, agreed.
"Ideally you would probably want a winnable game away, then a big-name home game to follow up," Bennis said. "But I'm just really pleased for the group, getting into the 32 is a great achievement. It's exciting and it gives the players an opportunity and a lot of exposure.
"If you get an opportunity at an away trip, you become a professional footballer for a week, so it's exciting.
"On the flipside, if it is a home game against potentially an A-League team, it brings in a lot for the club itself and you still get the exposure."
The draw will be shown live from 7pm on 10 Play, the official Australia Cup Facebook page and the Football Australia YouTube account.
Magic and Edgeworth also meet in the State Cup final at Weston Park on July 29.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
