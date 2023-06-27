Jackson Hastings considers his running game his "biggest strength".
Go and watch his Super League highlights from 2019, when he won the Man of Steel award as the competition's best player, guiding Salford to their first grand final in 40 years, and you'll know why. Hastings recorded 36 try-assists that year, and scored eight himself.
The lion's share of those contributions came from him running the ball and taking on the defensive line.
But four years on, the Knights halfback's running game has been curiously absent most of this season.
His try in Newcastle's 20-12 loss to Penrith on Saturday, scored off a dummy and step inside from close range, was the first line-break he has made in 2023. He also made five tackle-breaks, as many as he had for the entire season prior to that game.
"There is a reason," Hastings said of why he hasn't been running much this year.
"I touch the ball probably a lot more than what the six and the one do.
"A lot of my job is to get the team around the park.
"If you saw me coming through the grades, and play in England, my biggest strength is actually my running game. Coming back from a broken leg, fitting into a new system, playing the way we do, starting 'KP' in the six jersey, I probably carried a lot more load of getting the team round the park.
"It was probably a bit of paranoia that I got tackled on the last, I wanted to make sure I was there to kick."
Hastings suffered a broken leg playing for Wests Tigers last year before making an off-season move to Newcastle. He has previously spoken about how difficult it was to come back from. He didn't run for four months between seasons and admitted earlier this year that he will likely be dealing with lingering effects of it for years to come.
But after Kalyn Ponga recently switched back to fullback, and Tyson Gamble replaced him at five-eighth, Hastings' running game has slowly come to the fore.
It clearly paid dividends at Penrith with the 27-year-old scoring from one of the few opportunities Newcastle had inside the 20-metre zone.
"With Tyson coming back, I've run the ball a hell of a lot more the last, probably, four weeks, starting from that Manly game," Hastings said.
"I've always loved running the footy, but it's just getting myself in a position to be able to do that. I remember Shaun Johnson saying at the start of the year actually, that everyone used to criticise him for not running the ball, but as a halfback there is no point in just running and taking a hit up. You've got to run at the right times.
"But it's certainly a part of my game, towards the back end of the year, you'll certainly see a lot more.
"A few more line-breaks and tries would be nice ... I haven't scored in two years, so I'll just take what I get."
MORE IN SPORT
Hastings re-injured the leg he broke last year on Saturday but finished the game. He was confident he would be right to face Canterbury at Accor Stadium on Sunday.
"It was scary for me ... I automatically feared the worst," he said. "But once I calmed down a little bit and the doc ran out and had a feel of it, I knew it wasn't broken, which was a great relief. I trained today, I'll be sweet."
The Knights have made two changes for Sunday.
Dane Gagai is out due to a foot injury, while Lachlan Fitzgibbon returns from a concussion break. He replaces 22-year-old rookie Dylan Lucas, who played the past three games. Enari Tuala comes in at centre for Gagai.
Placed 14th, five points adrift the top eight, the Knights likely need to win seven of their remaining nine games to be a hope of playing finals. They have a bye next round. The Bulldogs, a position and single point behind Newcastle, gain NSW duo Josh Addo-Carr and Matt Burton this week.
"They're no mug of a side. They're well-coached, well-drilled and they've been unfortunate with injuries," Hastings said. "If we want to win, we've got to be at our best and not worrying about who we're playing and where they're sitting. We've just got to get the job done."
WHAT DO YOU THINK? Join the discussion in the comment section below.
Find out how to register or become a subscriber here.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.