After 33 years of bringing children together through the sound of music, Elermore Vale Public School music teacher Lyndell Robertson has to decided to play her last symphony.
The 56 year-old born and bred Novocastrian retired on Wednesday, and said closing the chapter on her three decades of school teaching brought on "a mix of emotions".
"I am sad, I absolutely love teaching and I still have that desire to teach. The biggest thing I'll miss is having 250 to 300 kids around me each day," she said.
"I love Elermore, it's a beautiful school with supportive staff and the children are lovely. I always say that they put the sun in my sunshine."
But after educating hundreds of students across six different classes per day, along with lunchtime rehearsals, Mrs Robertson who loves to play the piano, said it was time for a change of pace.
"I love music and I love what music does for people, I'd like to concentrate on music therapy and my piano students. I just need to catch my breath," she said.
During her time at the school she established the school band, the percussion Bucket Band, junior and senior choirs, year 6 vocal ensemble and the ukulele ensemble. She has also produced Creative and Performing Arts evenings, school concerts and musicals, and Carols by Candlelight.
"I've enjoyed all the performances, opportunities, the rehearsals we've had together and the fun. I hope they've [students] had fun doing that. I've had a lovely time here," she said.
Mrs Robertson said she loved that music was able to include everyone regardless of their abilities.
"I don't believe that music is about reading Mozart in a book. Music is learning how to play, learning how to sing," she said.
"I've loved watching the children grow and see their sense of self-worth shine when they're part of a performance or involved in a musical activity. It's that sense of belonging."
Elermore Vale Public students gave Mrs Robertson a musical send off with a performance by the ukelele group and a large applause on June 28, to celebrate her devotion and legacy at their school.
Principal Luke Somerville thanked Mrs Robertson's for her passion and desire to teach, benefiting all students develop skills like listening, sharing, language and maths.
"Her energy for sharing her passion has only been matched by her wonderful temperament and patience in ensuring every student benefits as much as possible from all the benefits of learning music," he said.
"We have been truly fortunate to have someone of Lyndell's musical and teaching ability to foster those skills in our students for so many years."
I'm a journalist at the Newcastle Herald.
