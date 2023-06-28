Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Education

Elermore Vale Public School music teacher Lyndell Robertson retires after 33 years of educating

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
June 28 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elermore Vale Public School music teacher Lyndell Robertson is retiring after 33 years of teaching. Picture by Peter Lorimer
Elermore Vale Public School music teacher Lyndell Robertson is retiring after 33 years of teaching. Picture by Peter Lorimer

After 33 years of bringing children together through the sound of music, Elermore Vale Public School music teacher Lyndell Robertson has to decided to play her last symphony.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alanna Tomazin

Alanna Tomazin

Journalist

I'm a journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Education
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.