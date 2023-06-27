Newcastle Airport launches licence plate recognition for car parks

PARKING at Newcastle Airport will be open for booking under a new system designed to use licence plate recognition.
The airport on Tuesday confirmed passengers will be able to book parks online before their trip, with the boom gates recognising their number plate on arrival and departure.
Newcastle Airport chief executive Dr Peter Cock said the upgrade was a step towards making the travel experience seamless.
"With the construction on the new terminal about to start, it was the perfect time to roll out something that our passengers have been asking for," he said.
"We've heard our passengers and understand that knowing you have a space to park can be an unnecessary stress for travellers, especially during peak travel periods.
"We are setting ourselves to be a step above the bigger and busier airports when it comes to the passenger experience."
The system will also include access to discounts and special offers, the airport said.
Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle. Now his focus is on digital storytelling and breaking news.
