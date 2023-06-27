Newcastle Herald
Sellers in Newcastle and Lake Macquarie gross $496 million profit over March quarter

By Jade Lazarevic
Updated June 28 2023 - 7:50am, first published 12:01am
CoreLogic's Pain and Gain report reveals that nearly all homeowners across Newcastle and Lake Macquarie who sold their property in the March quarter earned a profit, pocketing sellers an average of $377,000.
HOMEOWNERS who sell in Newcastle and Lake Macquarie are still coming out on top, according to a new report.

