Three men have been arrested and taken to court after alleged copper wire theft in the Hunter on Sunday night.
The men were found hiding in bushland near Glenwood Drive at Thornton around 10:30pm on June 25 with gloves, face coverings, cutting tools and copper wiring.
They were arrested at the scene and taken to Maitland Police Station overnight.
All three men appeared at Maitland Local Court on Monday July 26 and were granted conditional bail.
The youngest, a 34-year-old, will reappear before the same court on August 9. The following two men, both 49-years-old, will appear on 13 July.
Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in communications and reported for several community media organisations across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@newcastleherald.com.au
