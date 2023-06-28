Newcastle bus forum's delay offers passengers time to get on board

JOHN Ure ("Referendum is in line with the past", Letters, 21/6), listed some former referendums for comparison. The 1946 proposal to give the Commonwealth power to legislate on a range of social services merely expanded some of the legislative authority of the existing government. There was no third party given new influence on the government, unlike as would be the case with the Voice. The 1967 referendum to enable the Commonwealth to enact laws for Aboriginal people was motivated by good intentions but was racist in principle and probably should never have been worded exactly that way. Certainly, the half-century since that referendum has seen a litany of mistakes and failures in Aboriginal affairs that could be put down to enacting laws that applied to one race only. We should not make that same mistake twice. But again, that referendum did not introduce a third unelected party into government decision making. The 1975 referendum to provide for retirement ages for federal court judges introduced a minor change. It doesn't affect Australia that much. Again, that referendum did not introduce a third unelected party into the process of government.

