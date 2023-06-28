Newcastle bus forum's delay offers passengers time to get on board

IT seems Newcastle bus passengers are complacent regarding our Keolis Downer bus service. I was one of three disgruntled passengers who arrived at NEX Club for a 10am government forum on Friday June 23 only to find it had been cancelled and will be rescheduled for July sometime. I guess others found out by social media.
I really hope the next meeting will be well supported, or nothing will change. Please contact your local MP to register your interest, even if you don't use Keolis Downer's transport. Please show your support for the elderly and fellow Novocastrians who need to rely on a bus to navigate our city. In my opinion the current service is disgraceful.
THE recent death of Simon Crean highlights what a man of principle he was. He stuck to his guns over Australia's involvement in the illegal and immoral invasion of Iraq, despite the fact there were no votes in this position. Mr Crean's principled stand lies in stark contrast to John Howard's obsequious US support. I think it is high time Howard, Bush and Blair faced some consequences for their act of aggression in Iraq. If we're going to call out Vladimir Putin for his illegal invasion of Ukraine, we should also hold others to the same standard.
AT the moment the top opinion that will have a person censored or ignored is calling for negotiations in the Ukraine War. At any other time, seemingly, such sentiments would be par for the course. But not so in this instance, as it seems the West wants to bleed the Russians dry. When it doesn't suit the present narrative, it struggles to pass through the mass media filters.
Where's the United Nations in all of this? Not a word either about the Minsk agreements. Any focus on the Minsk agreements might draw attention to the fact that the conflict between Ukraine and Russia goes back long before February 2022. It wouldn't be helpful for the agenda unfolding to put the crisis in its proper context for the general public. God forbid; people could then start seeing the geopolitical significance of the conflict. Blackrock and JPMorgan are stepping up to rebuild Ukraine after the war. Is the new business model: war, destruction, investment, reconstruction, profits, war, destruction, investment, reconstruction, profits, war... which has superceded: pandemic, totalitarianism, vaccines, profits?
THIS past week has displayed some powerful truths to anyone who wishes to see below the surface and down into the depths of what it is to be human.
We have seen two billionaires pay hundreds of thousands for a ride to the bottom of the ocean to view the carcass of the great ship, the Titanic, on an experimental submarine called the Titan. The dangers of such a voyage would have been known, but when you constantly take risks within the cut-throat world of business another risky venture for pleasure and recreation may not have seemed such a big deal.
Among the victims of the underwater implosion is one who has largely been overlooked. He was the innocent one in all of this, 19 year old Suleman Dawood. Suleman was the son of Shahzada Dawood, a university student who, according to his aunt, was terrified at the thought of the trip but went along to please his father.
While I have little sympathy for two billionaires, a submarine pilot who would not heed warnings about his craft and a French adventurer, my heart goes out to young Suleman. Parents should understand that rebellion is necessary for growth and maturity in their offspring. Old heads are not necessarily wise heads and if only Suleman could have said to his father, "Dad, I would rather not go", the story may have ended differently for him. I cannot help thinking of him being bolted into that doomed vessel, petrified, alone and trying to be brave. No teen should have to go through that.
JOHN Ure ("Referendum is in line with the past", Letters, 21/6), listed some former referendums for comparison. The 1946 proposal to give the Commonwealth power to legislate on a range of social services merely expanded some of the legislative authority of the existing government. There was no third party given new influence on the government, unlike as would be the case with the Voice. The 1967 referendum to enable the Commonwealth to enact laws for Aboriginal people was motivated by good intentions but was racist in principle and probably should never have been worded exactly that way. Certainly, the half-century since that referendum has seen a litany of mistakes and failures in Aboriginal affairs that could be put down to enacting laws that applied to one race only. We should not make that same mistake twice. But again, that referendum did not introduce a third unelected party into government decision making. The 1975 referendum to provide for retirement ages for federal court judges introduced a minor change. It doesn't affect Australia that much. Again, that referendum did not introduce a third unelected party into the process of government.
Such a 'party' looks to be undemocratic since the people representing it, we are told, would be appointed, not elected. I've asked before what the Voice would do to improve the lives of Aboriginal Australians and how it would do it, and I've seen no answers to that question since, yet it is a critical question for Australians to have answered. Perhaps proponents of the Voice don't want us to look at the details of the Voice because the devil is in the detail. I think the referendum question as proposed is not in accordance with normal process and should be rejected by all fair-minded Australians.
I BELIEVE Peter Dutton has become the most divisive person in Canberra. His attempt to damage the government by trying to turn people away from the "yes" vote unfortunately takes fear mongering to a new level. Those who fall for his misinformation and untruths will one day wake up to the fact they were tricked into voting "no" for his political gain only, and were fooled by his disingenuous opposition to the government plan for The Voice to Parliament. He doesn't fool me and shouldn't fool you; I expect he will vote "yes" and be a proud Australian, as he should be in the face of this incredible debate in Canberra.
Parliamentary political foolery can be easily laughed off by some, but impressionable people can become biased by lies and stupidity. The debate has brought the Liberal coalition to a new low and can embarrass his party in ways nobody wants. I urge you to vote 'yes' and ignore the silly play in the parliamentary chamber.
MANY older (over 60s) people have learnt, by experience, not to trust banks with their money. The push for a cashless society makes us vulnerable to outages. Use of all cards, both debit and credit will not be possible in those times. The recent one from the Commonwealth bank, when groceries, petrol, bills to be paid, were made impossible, means you should always have some cash at hand. It also gives you an insight into what will happen, when power supplies become unreliable in NSW when Eraring power station closes. Always have some cash at hand, is my advice.
GROWING up in my baby boomer years, I had the privilege of hearing many wise sayings made by people who were senior to me at the time. A couple that come to mind are try to live within your means, and don't put the cart before the horse. Yes, times have certainly changed, but really it is basic common sense, be it running a household or a country. I especially wish our politicians would relate to these old sayings when making important decisions that affect us all.
WARNING: if you would like a garbage bin upgrade from City of Newcastle, first you have to pay $750 for the upgrade, then an annual fee of $350. Then when you decide you no longer require the larger bin you have to pay a $75 cancellation fee.
I COULDN'T agree more with Paul Scott in his critique of NSW's failures when it comes to public transport ("Privatisation and paralysis: Most train promises never leave the station", Opinion, 26/6). Gladys Berejiklian was one of a long-line of hopeless transport ministers, and despite being a media darling, was a fairly mediocre Premier. Newcastle is one of the most car-dependent cities in Australia, and the failure of successive state governments to invest in quality public transport services for the Hunter has only precipitated this situation.
I'VE had some issues with the Indigenous Voice to Parliament. It's unlike the gay marriage vote where Australians got a say on whether the marriage became legal or not. The majority of the LGBTIQA+ community were right behind the 'yes' vote (probably 100 per cent). Not so with the Indigenous people and this is where the problem lies. I believe the native people of Australia should first vote on the topic themselves. Then if there's a 75% "yes" vote, it should be put to all Australian people to vote "yes" or "no".
A VERY poor performance by the Knights against a half strength Penrith ('Lost for words', Herald 26/6). The Panthers were known as the 'chocolate soldiers', I think we should call the Knights 'melting moments'. I am surprised the coach is still there.
GIVEN their recent form I find it hard to believe that the Newcastle Knights employ one of the highest paid players in the NRL competition.
