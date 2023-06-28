Newcastle Herald
Letters

Letters and short takes June 29 2023

By Letters to the Editor
June 29 2023 - 4:30am
Newcastle bus forum's delay offers passengers time to get on board
IT seems Newcastle bus passengers are complacent regarding our Keolis Downer bus service. I was one of three disgruntled passengers who arrived at NEX Club for a 10am government forum on Friday June 23 only to find it had been cancelled and will be rescheduled for July sometime. I guess others found out by social media.

