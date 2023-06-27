Students at St Mary's Catholic College in Gateshead pushed their limits on Tuesday as they performed over 10,000 push ups to raise funds and awareness around mental health.
Organised by its year 12 senior leaders a total of 10,023 push ups were completed on June 28 in a 20 minute challenge, by students from across year 7 to 12, breaking their target of 3,144.
With workout beats blasting on the speaker, the school sport's field was filled with exercise mats for pupils to rise to the challenge.
College leaders Cirdan Peihopa and Mia Egan said The Push Up challenge was in support of Lifeline charities, and to raise funds for their teacher Robert Sheridan who is cycling around Australia for the Black Dog Institute.
"Our school did this challenge last year and it was really big so we just wanted to bring it back again and keep it going for a good cause. We've got heaps of gold coin donations too," Miss Egan said.
"The challenge really helps raise awareness for those who struggle with mental health issues. It's a real thing and we hope next year's leaders carry on with it," Mr Peihopa said.
Assistant principal Ben Frize participated in the challenge in support of his students and said he was proud of their initiative.
"I'm incredibly proud of all the students here at the college but in particular our senior class has run a number of initiatives this year that have been particularly successful," he said.
"I think adolescents these days are very conscious that mental health is an issue relevant to them, and they're passionate about participating in support."
I'm a journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
