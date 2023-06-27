Newcastle Herald
St Mary's Catholic College students do 10,000 push ups to raise money for Lifeline charities

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
Updated June 27 2023 - 6:10pm, first published 5:30pm
College leaders Mia Egan (left) and Cirdan Peihopa (right) get students involved in The Push Up Challenge. Picture by Alanna Tomazin
College leaders Mia Egan (left) and Cirdan Peihopa (right) get students involved in The Push Up Challenge. Picture by Alanna Tomazin

Students at St Mary's Catholic College in Gateshead pushed their limits on Tuesday as they performed over 10,000 push ups to raise funds and awareness around mental health.

