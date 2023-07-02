Five conspirators were executed while another five were transported to Australia, then later banished with hard labour to distant Coal River, arriving late in 1820. The Newcastle-bound convicts of the foiled plot had got off very lightly indeed. The plot's five ringleaders after being tried were publicly hanged at London's Newgate Prison. To everyone's shock, and as a horrific warning to others, the dead men were then cut down and beheaded by axe. It was said to be the last time such a macabre medieval punishment for treason was carried out.