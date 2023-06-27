HUNTER Wildfires coach Scott Coleman feared he'd lost Hamish Moore for the rest of the Shute Shield season due to a syndesmosis injury.
Incredibly, the hooker-turned-breakaway played a key role off the bench in the come-from-behind 18-17 win over Manly last round.
Now, Moore is set to return to the starting side for the clash against Warringah at No.2 Sportsground on Saturday night.
"Hamish got through the game OK, which was a big relief," Coleman said. "We haven't finalised it yet, but he will probably come into the starting side to add some spark.
"The scans showed a high ankle sprain, but thankfully it is not as bad as we feared. He has definitely healed very quick. He gives us energy, enthusiasm and is a threat on the ball. He makes big hits ... he is playing really good rugby at the minute."
The Wildfires lost their previous night game, going down 26-19 to last-placed Southern Districts in round eight on May 20.
"It was more a mental thing against Souths, we were flat and maybe complacent," Coleman said. "We train at night and will have a captain's run on Friday night at No.2 at the same time. There shouldn't be any slip-ups. The reason we are playing is to try and get local players to the games."
The Wildfires thrashed Warringah 52-20 in round six but Coleman is expecting a far sterner test.
"Warringah have won three on the trot and are a different team to the one we beat," he said. "They have players back from injury and two from overseas. They look pretty good.
"Warringah are a counter attacking, ad-lib footy team. They are really dangerous from broken play and turnovers. We need to limit that."
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
