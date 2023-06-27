Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Shute Shield Rugby union: Wildfires Coach marvels at Hamish Moore's healing power

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
Updated June 30 2023 - 2:55pm, first published June 28 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hunter Wildfires forward Hamish Moore. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Hunter Wildfires forward Hamish Moore. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

HUNTER Wildfires coach Scott Coleman feared he'd lost Hamish Moore for the rest of the Shute Shield season due to a syndesmosis injury.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.