Beer for robots - AI is coming to a workplace near you

Newcastle-based Modus Brewery has used the power of artificial intelligence to create a very particular type of beer.
Following the prompt 'create the world's best beer', AI scoured tens of thousands of reviews to produce a recipe, name and packaging for the limited release 'Neural Network East Coast IPA'.
"AI was an incredibly powerful tool for research and development, but it can't replace the nuances of human brewers who spend years learning the intricacies of brewing and use taste and smell as an integral part of their role," Modus Brewery Founder, Grant Wearin, said.
The implications of AI for business will be a key focus of this week's Business Hunter summit titled AI, friend or foe?
The event, to be held at Newcastle City Hall this Thursday, will bring together leading voices on AI in Australia, including Microsoft, Commbank, the Australian Human Rights Commissioner, AI Researchers, and the world-first Responsible AI Network (led by the CSIRO).
Business Hunter chief executive Bob Hawes said the sentiment towards AI was not dissimilar to the response that other technologies had initially provoked.
"Drawing on our experiences of crossing multiple other technology thresholds in recent decades, the prospect can be quite daunting, and a broad range of emotive and practical responses is to be expected," he said.
"People were highly sceptical of the telephone when it was first introduced, now we're all carrying powerful mini-computers in our pockets.
A new survey has found almost one in five businesses are completely unreceptive to the use of artificial intelligence.
Led by Business NSW in partnership with Business Hunter, the Business Conditions Survey also revealed that 17 per cent of businesses remained on the fence, while eight per cent expressed a willingness to embrace the technology.
The summit has been designed to explore all perspectives of AI, including the opportunities, challenges and fears it's throwing up for business.
"While AI has enormous social and economic benefits for all Australians, and we're seeing direct examples of this through our members, there are challenges to overcome, chief concerns being the absence of guardrails and the threat of workers and businesses being left behind," Mr Hawes said.
"We know the issue of AI risk and regulation is a priority for the Australian Government, with two AI consultation papers currently open for discussion. We expect they'll get a mention as part of proceedings."
"The abrupt arrival of mainstream generative AI this year has certainly been a shock to the system, and created anxiety for some businesses, while others are already leveraging it in fantastic and unexpected ways," said Mr Hawes.
The Business Hunter Summit 2023: AI, friend or foe is supported by The Business Centre, University of Newcastle, Out of the Square, GHD, Newcastle Herald, and QT Hotels.
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
