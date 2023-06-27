Newcastle Herald
Business Hunter will host a summit this week to discuss the implications of artificial intelligence for Hunter businesses

Matthew Kelly
Matthew Kelly
June 28 2023 - 9:00am
Beer for robots - AI is coming to a workplace near you
Beer for robots - AI is coming to a workplace near you

Newcastle-based Modus Brewery has used the power of artificial intelligence to create a very particular type of beer.

