The University of Newcastle (UON) has jumped 19 places since last year in one of the most comprehensive tertiary education ranking systems.
UON came in at equal 173rd university worldwide in the 2024 QS World University Rankings, marking a pattern of growth across the last decade.
Vice chancellor Professor Alex Zelinsky said the continued success in rankings confirmed UON is a world-leading institution. The institution has jumped 125 places in the last 10 years.
[This] is a tremendous achievement considering the competitiveness and calibre of the universities included in the rankings," Professor Zelinsky said.
The rankings rate universities across for factors like the quantity and impact of research, global engagement and employment outcomes of graduates.
The 2024 rankings includes a new measure for sustainability in which UON ranked equal 70th globally.
"We are committed to being carbon neutral by 2025. Sustainability is at the core of everything we do, and I see creating a sustainable future as critical to our organisation and our region," Professor Zelinsky said.
"We are proud to be undertaking innovative research on a global scale and providing an excellent education experience that gives our students the best possible start to their careers."
Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in communications and reported for several community media organisations across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@newcastleherald.com.au
