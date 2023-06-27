A PRIME slice of real estate overlooking Fingal Bay has sold for a record-breaking $3.9 million at auction.
The house won't be standing for much longer though.
According to PRD Port Stephens listing agent Dane Queenan, the Sydney-based owner plans to demolish the property to build their dream holiday home.
The auction of the seven-bedroom home at 62 Marine Drive, Fingal Bay broke the suburb record, topping the previous record set for a residential property in January last year following the sale of a 1960s-era home in original condition at 22 Tuna Crescent for $3,151,500.
"We smashed it out of the water by about $750,000," Mr Queenan said.
"The buyer plans to demolish the property, which is incredible for the price that was achieved."
Homes on Marine Drive that directly face the beach are tightly held by residents and this was the first time the property at 62 Marine Drive had been offered to market.
The agent said the home's position opposite Fingal Bay and facing north-west looking towards Fingal Spit and beyond to the outer islands commanded a high price tag.
"There are only about 20 homes along that strip directly opposite the beach," he said.
"The last sale that I personally did along that beachfront strip was 66 Marine Parade in 2011 which sold for $1.7 million and, at that time, that was a record sale.
"This is the first property that has been sold along that strip since."
The property's expansive 335 square metre floorplan included seven bedrooms, two kitchens, three bathrooms and multiple living areas.
Mr Queenan said four registered bidders signed up at the auction, with three actively bidding in a competitive auction.
"The gentleman that secured the property was at $3.8 million but we managed to get him to bid against himself to increase it to $3.9 million to get the property off the market," he said.
"He bid an additional $100,000 to get the deal done under the fall of the hammer."
Mr Queenan said that although the market is not as strong as it was 12 to 18 months ago, the location of the property commanded a significant price that was above the owner's expectations.
"Especially under the current market conditions with interest rates rising, the reality is that our market has changed so to still achieve a suburb record, we're very proud," he said.
"It's arguably one of the best spots you'll find in Fingal Bay."
The median house value in Fingal Bay is $1.1 million, according to CoreLogic.
