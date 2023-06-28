VA Talaileva knew it was a long-term project when he agreed to take the reins at Southern Beaches this season.
The club was starting a rebuild, with a number of fresh faces given an opportunity to get a taste of first grade.
With five rounds remaining, Beaches are out of finals contention.
Talaileva is already planning for next season.
"The goal is to get the club where we believe it should be," Talaileva said. "I'm not superman or anything but I will stick around and try to help out. The last few years, the club hasn't been consistent with coaches.
"A lot of young guys have got a taste of first grade this year. It is matter of building on that in the pre-season."
Southern Beaches have eight players in the NSW Country under-20s. Most of those are playing colts with the Hunter Wildfires.
"I'm pushing the kids to challenge themselves and go as high as they can. If not, come back," he said. 'We have a lot of good kids coming out of the under-18s next season."
** The Greens produced a brilliant set play from a four-man lineout to score from five metres out against the Hawks.
Prop Dylan Evans stood at the front and the other three shifted back as a pod. The Hamilton jumpers followed leaving a giant hole. Hooker Brad Lauder threw a flat ball to Evans, who turned and handed off to a flying Rhys Bray. Brilliant stuff.
** Two-time Anderson Medal-winner Carl Manu will assist brother Tana at the helm of University for the next two games. Head coach Sam Berry is overseas on holiday.
** The Merewether-Hamilton game was the quickest and most physical game Maul and All has seen this season.
The play of the day went to Merewether captain Sam Rouse. Defending his own line, the fullback jumped up and wrapped his arms around Hamish McKie, who was at full-tilt. Somehow Rouse hang on, preventing McKie from grounding the ball for a try.
** Another factor that was evident was the increasing rivalry between Hamilton and Merewether. Maybe it a by-product of losing the grand final to the Greens last year, but the Hawks were UP for the game and took great delight in the win.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
