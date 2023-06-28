FIVE years after police raided the Nomads bikie clubhouse in Islington, a Newcastle property developer has unveiled four ultra-modern terraces on the site.
One of the three-bedroom, two-bathroom homes at 13-15 Chinchen Street is on the market for sale with a guide of $1.3 million listed with agent Peter Shiels at Shiels+Co Property.
The project is the latest by Newcastle-based developer Jodie Ranieri who built a row of terraces on the infamous site after purchasing the property in 2019 for $825,000.
A year earlier, the property was the scene of a heavily armed police raid that spelled the end of the Nomads clubhouse which had a troubled past for many years, including shoot-outs and brawls.
Bullet holes and discarded Nomads merchandise, including hundreds of silver hip flasks, were among the reminders left behind by the bikie gang when Ms Ranieri bought the property.
The old clubhouse, which was a two-bedroom house with a urinal out the back, was demolished to make way for the industrial-inspired terraces known as the Phoenix.
"Its name is Phoenix as in 'rise from the ashes' because it was disgusting when I bought it," Ms Ranieri said.
"It had more than 30 fire extinguishers inside the house because the electrical system kept catching on fire, but they [Nomad bikies] still lived there.
"It was in the same condition as what it was left in after the police did the final raid of the property.
"There were bullet holes all throughout and piles of Nomad t-shirts they must have given out when members joined."
Each townhouse includes clean lines, high 3.5-metre high ceilings, openable skylights and contemporary finishes with stone benchtops and matte black, floor-to-ceiling cabinetry in the kitchen.
The living and dining open area opens out to the private courtyard and the master bedroom features mirrored built-in robes and an ensuite.
"I wanted to turn something that was so appalling and had been an eyesore of Newcastle into something beautiful," she said.
"I wanted to make it a little quirky and push the limits, which we did, and I wanted loads of skylights in the ceiling all throughout.
"It has that industrial vibe to keep with the landscape and the feel of that area."
The purchase of the 524 square metre property surfaced by chance after the Nomads' lawyer took possession of the clubhouse after they failed to pay their solicitor fees.
However, due to the nature of the property and its bikie gang owners, they were banned from advertising the sale of the house.
"The agents were not allowed to advertise it at all, they just had to call around and try to sell it over the phone," she said.
"I got a call to come and take a look at this block, and that if I wanted it I could probably get it really cheap."
The purchase has not come without hurdles though.
Due to the property's colourful past, the sale included a caveat that forbid any alcohol to be held or consumed on the site.
The caveat has since been removed after a lengthy and costly process through the court system.
"It is the only property in Australia that has ever had a caveat on the actual land for alcohol," she said.
"Even if I had renovated the property and rented it out, there was a special caveat so that if there was any alcohol held on the property, the person who owned the property could be charged, which was me.
"So it was unrentable because anyone who lived there couldn't even have a glass of wine on the property."
The terrace at 15a Chinchen Street, Islington is open for inspection on Saturday, July 1 at 10am.
Islington came out in equal first position alongside Tighes Hill on a list of suburbs in the Newcastle region where median house prices are most likely to experience the biggest increase, according to data from Suburbtrends.
Both suburbs are forecast growth of six per cent in the year ahead.
The median house value in Islington is $852,000, according to CoreLogic.
