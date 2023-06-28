TAUFA Kinikini trained with the Hunter Wildfires on Tuesday night and coach Scott Coleman expects the Kiwi lock to play a major role in the push for the Shute Shield finals.
Kinikini, 22, starred for Hamilton, scoring two tries and bending the defensive line with every run, in a 35-24 triumph over Merewether at Passmore Oval on Saturday.
It was as though the man mountain had never left the Hawks. He was a go-to man in the lineout and teamed up with Chris Hemi to provide a one-two punch.
There was speculation that Kinikini may stay at Passmore Oval.
However, Coleman said it was only ever going to be a one-off game for Hamilton as he was unable to travel to Manly on Saturday and wanted to maintain match fitness.
"He is with us and is a big part of our club," Coleman said. "He has been one of our standouts in second grade and has made a big impact off the bench in first grade. Seconds are pushing for a play-off spot and if he continues to apply himself at training, I'm sure he will play a role in first grade."
Under Hunter Rugby by-laws, Kinikini would not have been eligible to play in the finals as he has played more than eight games in the Sydney competition.
** Merewether's Taj Annan has been named on the bench for Australia's second game of the under-20 World Cup against Ireland in South Africa on Thursday.
Annan, who made eight Super Rugby appearances for the Reds this season, started at outside centre in the 46-37 win over Fiji last Sunday.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
