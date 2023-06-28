IAN Bourke simply didn't want to walk away.
A premiership player at Lakes and former NSW Cup coach, he wasn't comfortable with finishing up during a tough period at the club and feels the foundations for success have now been laid.
This frame of mind helped shape Bourke's decision to continue mentoring the Seagulls for a third term in 2024, having rejoined the first-grade ranks last year.
Lakes made an official announcement on Wednesday but Bourke previously indicated he'd accept a one-year deal and, speaking to the Newcastle Herald earlier this week, felt signing recruits was also key to next season.
"Who else is going to do it at the moment? Who else is going to have the same passion and the same intel into this club?" Bourke said.
"I've told the guys I believe in what we're doing here and we're on the right path. Losing sucks, but it's part of life and the only way to push through that adversity is to stick together.
"If I walk away what does that show them? We'd have to start again and rebuild.
"The foundations are here but, I'm in negotiations with the club at the moment, we need certain players in certain areas otherwise we're going to continue getting the same results next year. Plain and simple."
In a statement Lakes president Craig Kimmorley said: "We are elated to have Ian extend his stay at the club.
"Ian brings a wealth of experience in every aspect to our football department and we remain steadfast in our belief in Ian to continue his work developing long term sustainable success here at Lakes United.
"Make no mistake we will be going aggressively into the player market this coming season to add some pieces around our current playing roster whilst continuing our commitment to our local juniors playing senior football.
"We are of the belief that Ian is the best at what he does at this level so getting his signature for next year is a great coup for the club and shows the loyalty and commitment that Ian has extended to the club during his tenure."
The Seagulls host leaders Maitland at Cahill Oval on Saturday but will be without fullback Ryan Potts, who this week took an early guilty plea for a dangerous contact charge and received a one-match suspension.
* MACQUARIE halfback Bayden Searle may have played for the last time in 2023, copping a four-game ban for a dangerous throw after entering an early guilty plea this week.
* ROUND 14: Saturday - Macquarie v Wests (2pm), Cessnock v Northern Hawks, Lakes v Maitland, Kurri Kurri v Wyong (3pm); Sunday - Central v Souths (3pm); Bye - The Entrance.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
