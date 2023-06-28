Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Newcastle Rugby League: Recruits key in 2024 as re-signed coach Ian Bourke commits to 'stick together' at Lakes

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated June 29 2023 - 9:38am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lakes playing against Wests at Harker Oval on Sunday. Picture by Simone De Peak
Lakes playing against Wests at Harker Oval on Sunday. Picture by Simone De Peak

IAN Bourke simply didn't want to walk away.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.