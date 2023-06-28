Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Rugby League: Daniel Ticehurst returns to Maitland Pickers on verge of June 30 transfer deadline

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated June 28 2023 - 6:15pm, first published 6:00pm
Junior Kiwi returns to Pickers on verge of June 30 deadline

WHETHER or not Daniel Ticehurst lines up this weekend remains to be seen, but the front-rower's return to Maitland has been inked until the end of 2025.

