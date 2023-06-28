Junior Kiwi returns to Pickers on verge of June 30 deadline

WHETHER or not Daniel Ticehurst lines up this weekend remains to be seen, but the front-rower's return to Maitland has been inked until the end of 2025.
The junior Kiwi representative and former NSW Cup player has signed for Newcastle Rugby League's defending premiers and competition leaders ahead of Friday's transfer deadline.
Pickers coach Matt Lantry confirmed the move on Wednesday with Ticehurst arriving back last weekend following a stint north of the state border.
Ticehurst, originally with Maitland in 2021, was contracted to Queensland Cup outfit Easts Tigers but played mainly for a Brisbane feeder club during the first half of this season.
"Won't rush either of them. Want to have a look at them [both at training] Thursday night," Lantry said.
Meanwhile, Lantry rates Maitland outside backs Daniel Langbridge and Matt Soper-Lawler as "50-50 chances of playing" against Lakes at Cahill Oval on Saturday. Luke Knight (hamstring) will be sidelined.
The Pickers beat the Seagulls 38-24 in round two.
* THE minimum mark to reach Newcastle RL semi-finals in 2023 will now be 18 with fifth-placed The Entrance assured of two competition points this weekend courtesy of a bye.
* NEWCASTLE RL will celebrate Indigenous round over the next two weekends, positioned either side of NAIDOC Week and giving most clubs an opportunity to play a game at home.
* LADDER: Maitland 24; Souths, Wyong 20; Cessnock 19; The Entrance 16; Central 14; Wests 13; Macquarie 12; Lakes 10; Northern Hawks 8; Kurri Kurri 2.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
