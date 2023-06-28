Danielle Easey murder: Justin Dilosa pleads not guilty on first day of trial

"You will hear evidence that Mr Dilosa and Ms McHenry returned to that house on at least two occasions in the course of the following week. "The body of Ms Easey was eventually wrapped in various ways, placed in a cupboard and the cupboard was placed into a vehicle. The vehicle was driven to the house where Mr Dilosa was living and remained in a vehicle there for several days before Mr Dilosa dumped the body in Cockle Creek."