Danielle Easey murder: Justin Dilosa pleads not guilty on first day of trial

By Sam Rigney
Updated June 28 2023 - 4:56pm, first published 2:00pm
Danielle Easey was murdered and her body dumped in Cockle Creek in 2019.
A MAN accused of murdering Danielle Easey at a house at Narara in 2019 has pleaded not guilty and will face a lengthy trial in NSW Supreme Court.

Sam Rigney

Court Reporter

Sam began his Newcastle Herald career as a night police reporter in 2011. He is an experienced court reporter who has won two national court reporting awards, including the Kennedy Award for Outstanding Court Reporting for his coverage of the Hunter's worst serial rapist. Before working at the Herald, Sam was a sports journalist with the Maitland Mercury where he won awards for his coverage of the Newcastle Rugby League salary cap scandal. Sam is a Novocastrian born-and-bred.

