MAITLAND coach Luke Cunningham was looking for a big body when he came across Zane Dallinger.
He got that and more.
The New Zealand-born back-rower has added a point of difference to the pack, which has helped propel the Blacks to the top of the Hunter Rugby ladder.
"Originally we were chasing a lock to give us another option in the lineout," Cunningham said. "They are as rare as hen's teeth, so we went for a bigger body in the back row.
"He is a strong ball carrier but he is pretty astute as well.
"He came out here with an injury from his old club and couldn't play for the first couple of weeks. He came up to me after the first training session and said: 'I think we can tweak our lineout a little bit to improve it'. He is really switched on, not just a big body.
"He has started to find some match fitness in the past three to four weeks. He is a hard worker in defence and has made some strong carries for us out of trouble."
Dallinger, 25, is from Fielding, 20 kilometres north of Palmerston North, and spent last season playing for Wimbledon in the national three London and South East Premier League.
The Dons, after losing their first match, won 21 straight to take the premiership.
"It was more physical over there," Dallinger said. "I enjoyed it but wanted to go somewhere warmer. Maitland has been great. They welcomed me in and made it very easy for me to settle."
Dallinger is part of a big and bustling pack, which suits his game.
"I have put on a bit of weight, about 10 kilo," he said. "Back home, I used to be a seven. I definitely like the ball in hand. With guys like Justis [Gerrard] running hard, you can sit on his shoulder and break the line."
The blindside breakaway is not the only member of his family making a mark in Australia. Younger sister, Carys, will start at fly-half for the Wallaroos against the Black Ferns in Redcliffe on Thursday.
"Dad was born in Melbourne so she qualifies through heritage," Dallinger said. "I watched her [Wallaroos] debut against Fiji. She goes all right.
"You won't see me wearing a gold jersey anytime soon. It is definitely an awesome achievement. Playing international level for any country is a massive thing.
"She had been in the system in new Zealand for a while but never got a break."
The Blacks have won five straight games and appear on course to end a 24-year premiership drought.
"There is always room for improvement," Dallinger said. "The team is starting to gel more and more. We can't let it get to our heads obviously. Five on the trot is good but we have a whole round to go. I would definitely be happy to make it two premierships in one season."
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
