Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Police recommend charges for foster mother over William Tyrrell case

By Duncan Murray
Updated June 28 2023 - 11:52am, first published 11:51am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Three-year-old William Tyrrell disappeared from his foster grandmother's home in Kendall in 2014. Picture, file
Three-year-old William Tyrrell disappeared from his foster grandmother's home in Kendall in 2014. Picture, file

Police are a step closer to laying charges over the 2014 disappearance of three-year-old William Tyrrell, with recommendations his foster mother be prosecuted.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.