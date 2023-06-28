Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List
Comment

Editorial: what will Sonia Hornery, Newcastle council fight get taxpayers?

By Editorial
June 29 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Political war of words is unlikely to win the day for Newcastle
Political war of words is unlikely to win the day for Newcastle

GIVEN recent events, it may prove hard to recall that Wallsend MP Sonia Hornery, pictured, stands on the same edge of the political divide as most City of Newcastle councillors. Any claims of cosy party arrangements seem particularly farfetched after this week's explosive interaction between the two levels of government.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.