Political war of words is unlikely to win the day for Newcastle

GIVEN recent events, it may prove hard to recall that Wallsend MP Sonia Hornery, pictured, stands on the same edge of the political divide as most City of Newcastle councillors. Any claims of cosy party arrangements seem particularly farfetched after this week's explosive interaction between the two levels of government.
Keen observers have likely noticed a simmering tension between the state representative and the council, particularly when it comes to the future of the council-owned pools. Judging by where that debate stands today, that simmer seems to have hit boiling point. Ms Hornery shrugged off any pretence of collegiate relations on Wednesday, hitting back after a council resolution related to the pools emerged from behind closed doors with several pointed inclusions aimed in her direction.
On one hand, it is spellbinding political theatre for those who may have their own misgivings about progress on several fronts. But on the other, what is it doing for ratepayers and taxpayers who simply want their representatives to get on with the job?
Are the outbursts or rebukes from either side likely to speed up delivery of projects, or help find the common ground so essential to reaching the best outcomes more quickly? It appears unlikely. At best, both sides are holding the other to account without fear or favour. At worst, what should be an important relationship allowing the city to speak with one voice looks dysfunctional.
The next local government election is in 2024, and Ms Hornery is a member of a government that swept to power only in March this year. Voters will eventually get their say at both levels, but short of at least one surprise resignation it looks unlikely either side will be rid of the other any time soon.
Consensus and compromise are the watchwords of good politics. Democracy is often inefficient by design, forcing adversarial parties to reach agreement to succeed. Voters want fierce advocates for their communities, but they will also appraise all sides involved by their results.
Given the cost pressures on state and federal purses, Newcastle cannot afford to miss even a step in the race for limited resources from higher levels of government. Uncertainty is no-one's friend, and infighting in local politics will do little to further any of the causes caught up in these sledges.
The public is left to wonder where it all went so wrong, and at what price.
