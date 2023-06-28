Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Matthew James Carlton to stand trial in Newcastle court, accused of injuring worker at Wallsend Coles

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated June 28 2023 - 4:41pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Coles supermarket in Wallsend where a worker was allegedly assaulted. File picture
The Coles supermarket in Wallsend where a worker was allegedly assaulted. File picture

A MAN accused of seriously injuring a supermarket worker by striking him with a shopping basket in broad daylight is set to stand trial.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.