A MAN accused of seriously injuring a supermarket worker by striking him with a shopping basket in broad daylight is set to stand trial.
Matthew James Carlton fronted Newcastle Local Court on Wednesday when he pleaded not guilty to four charges stemming from an attack at the Coles in Wallsend Village last year.
"It's committal for trial, Your Honour," solicitor for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Julie Gomez said.
Magistrate Caleb Franklin adjourned the matter to Newcastle District Court next month, where Carlton will be handed a trial date.
Carlton's Legal Aid defence solicitor Sally Rostron didn't push ahead with a bail variation application she had earlier flagged, and his conditions were continued without change.
Carlton will defend allegations at the trial of recklessly causing grievous bodily harm, and stalking or intimidating.
Carlton is also accused of having a knife in a public place, namely at the supermarket, which was listed as a related charge by the DPP.
Assault occasioning actual bodily harm was listed as an alternative offence.
Emergency services were called to the Coles supermarket in Wallsend about 2.30pm on May 9, 2022, after reports a worker had been attacked and hurt.
Police were told at the time a 52-year-old staff member confronted a customer in the store, who then allegedly struck him with a shopping basket.
Ambulance paramedics treated the worker as his alleged assailant was escorted from the supermarket.
The 52-year-old man was rushed to John Hunter Hospital with critical injuries, having reportedly suffered a medical episode afterwards.
The dog squad helped Newcastle police track Carlton down in the hours after the alleged assault, and he was arrested on University Drive at Birmingham Gardens about 7.15pm.
Carlton, then 36, also had charges levelled against him relating to a break-and-enter at Birmingham Gardens, and entering enclosed lands without a lawful excuse.
His lawyer said he would plead guilty to those offences, but still had to sit down with police prosecutors to settle the facts.
Carlton will be sentenced for those charges in the local court.
Journalist at the Newcastle Herald.
