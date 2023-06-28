Ian Bourke will continue coaching Newcastle Rugby League club Lakes in 2024.
He rejoined the Seagulls as first-grade mentor in 2022.
Lakes made the official announcement about his re-signing on Wednesday.
In a statement club president Craig Kimmorley said: "We are elated to have Ian extend his stay at the club.
"Ian brings a wealth of experience in every aspect to our football department, and we remain steadfast in our belief in Ian to continue his work developing long term sustainable success here at Lakes United.
"Make no mistake we will be going aggressively into the player market this coming season to add some pieces around our current playing roster whilst continuing our commitment to our local juniors playing senior football with our Creer Property Pathways Program.
"We are of the belief that Ian is the best at what his does at this level so getting his signature for next year is a great coup for the club and shows the loyalty and commitment that Ian has extended to the club during his tenure."
Bourke, a former premiership winner at Lakes, has previously coached NSW Cup with Wyong and the Knights. He's still assisting NRLW boss Ron Griffiths at Newcastle, having been part of last year's breakthrough title.
Lakes, coming off a 42-4 loss to Wests at Harker Oval on Sunday, are ranked ninth on the Newcastle RL ladder with five rounds remaining in the regular season.
The Seagulls host Maitland on Saturday.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
