Newcastle Herald Property: Sydney buyer splashes $3.9 million on Fingal Bay knockdown

A PRIME slice of real estate overlooking Fingal Bay has sold for a record-breaking $3.9 million at auction.
The house won't be standing for much longer though.
According to PRD Port Stephens listing agent Dane Queenan, the Sydney-based owner plans to demolish the property to build their dream holiday home.
Five years after police raided the Nomads bikie clubhouse in Islington, a Newcastle property developer has unveiled four ultra-modern terraces on the site.
One of the three-bedroom, two-bathroom homes at 13-15 Chinchen Street is on the market for sale with a guide of $1.3 million listed with agent Peter Shiels at Shiels+Co Property.
Experts predict that property stock levels are set to remain low across Newcastle and Lake Macquarie in the months ahead.
According to CoreLogic, approximately 1.2 per cent of homes are likely to list across the Newcastle council region before the end of August, down from 1.8 per cent to 1.9 per cent in late 2022.
A ground-floor apartment in the heritage-listed Segenhoe apartment complex in Newcastle set the record as the most expensive property in the building after selling at auction on the weekend.
The two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 1/50 Wolfe Street sold under the hammer for $1.425 million on Saturday to a buyer from the Blue Mountains.
An increasing number of investors are offloading property across Newcastle and Lake Macquarie.
Figures from CoreLogic show that the portion of investment-owned property listings in the region has jumped to an average of 29 per cent in the past three months.
Homeowners who sell in Newcastle and Lake Macquarie are still coming out on top, according to a new report.
CoreLogic's Pain and Gain report reveals that nearly all homeowners across the region who sold dwellings (units and houses) in the March quarter earned a profit.
A dilapidated house that went to auction in Warners Bay attracted the highest number of registered bidders across all of NSW on Saturday.
The auction of the three-bedroom, two-bathroom home on 727 square metres at 6 Butler Crescent attracted huge interest, with 18 parties registering to bid on the property and 80 groups inspecting it throughout the campaign.
- Jade Lazarevic, Newcastle Herald property reporter
