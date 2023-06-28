A teenager has been rushed to hospital following a golf cart roll-over in Medowie on Wednesday afternoon.
NSW Ambulance paramedics and a Westpac helicopter critical care team were called to Pacific Dunes Golf Club just after 12:00pm following the accident.
The man suffered serious injuries to his torso.
He was treated on the scene by the combined team. The teen was then airlifted to hospital by a Wespac rescue helicopter with support from the critical care team.
More updates will be posted as they become available.
Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in communications and reported for several community media organisations across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@newcastleherald.com.au
