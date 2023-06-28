IT'S been a hellish couple of years for Americana legend Lucinda Williams.
In November 2020 she suffered a debilitating stroke at the age of 67, which left her unable to play guitar permanently. However, the 70-year-old remains a potent songwriter and emotive vocalist.
Williams' 16th studio album, Stories from a Rock n Roll Heart, is a tender nod to the healing power of music. It comes from an artist exposing their vulnerability and staring down their mortality.
Gone is the seething anger of Williams' acclaimed 2020 album Good Souls Better Angels, instead it's replaced with the bittersweet nostalgia of playing music on Let's Get The Band Back Together and the heart-break of Jukebox, where she sings "I won't be lonely any more."
Williams' respect in alt-country circles is clear from the A-list of musicians who make backing vocal cameos. Bruce Springsteen lends himself to New York Comeback and Rock n Roll Heart, Margo Price sings on another two tracks and Angel Olsen chips in on Jukebox.
Williams has sounded better, but never this determined. Even illness can't stop this rock'n'roll heart.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.