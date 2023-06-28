IT'S often a precursor to the end when frontmen of bands strike out on their own. So naturally the release of Grian Chatten's debut solo album Chaos For The Fly might concern fans of Irish post-punk band Fontaines D.C.
There's little to fear. Chaos For The Fly is a world away from the dark intensity of Fontaines D.C's A Hero's Death and Skinty Fia.
Chatten decided to record the album solo, feeling the tracks' sparse indie-folk instrumentation and dabbles of electronica were ill-suited to his Dublin five-piece.
Only the lead single, Fairlies, with it's maddening violin and acoustic stomp invokes similarities to Fontaines D.C. Elsewhere, Chatten channels cinematic grandeur through strings and horns on Bob's Casino, which features vocals from his fiance Georgie Jesson.
On the mournful ballad All Of The People, Chatten expels his negativity for fame like bile: "People are scum I will say it again/ Don't let anyone tell you that/ They wanna be your friend."
Poetic story-telling remains at the heart of Chatten's music and Chaos For The Fly sits comfortably among Fontaines D.C's strongest moments.
