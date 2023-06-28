A MAN who persistently asked the teenage sister of his then-girlfriend for nude photos on SnapChat and sent her inappropriate videos of himself will front sentencing for his "disgusting" behaviour.
The 21-year-old, who cannot be named to protect the identity of his victim, pleaded guilty to two child abuse material charges in Newcastle Local Court on Wednesday.
"The offender is committed for sentence to the district court at Newcastle," magistrate Caleb Franklin said.
The man faces up to 15 years behind bars after admitting to the two offences, while a third charge of sexually touching a child was withdrawn by Crown prosecutors.
He will front the district court for the first time in July, when he will be handed a date for sentencing.
The court heard the then 19-year-old had messaged a 14-year-old girl on SnapChat after they connected through her older sister in June, 2021.
Just three days after the man began dating the older girl, he sent her younger sister a message asking her to send "a nude", according to agreed facts.
When the girl said 'no', and reminded him she was only 14 years old, he persisted.
"Can you send me one? Just one?" he messaged her, court documents show.
"Can you just send one pic? Just one."
He asked her for a photo of her "cleavage" - though she didn't know what that was - and continued to ask until she sent three images.
That same month, the man sent the young girl inappropriate videos of himself, and "kept sending files" after the girl asked him not to message "dick pics", according to agreed facts.
In August that year, the victim told her sister and her father what happened.
"[The offender] asked me for nudes, and tried to chat me up," she wrote in a message to her father.
When her father confronted the offender, the man said he shouldn't have done what he did.
"You're disgusting," the father replied.
The court heard the offender phoned him twice asking him not to go to the police.
He told the older girl he had said to her younger sister that she was "prettier", and that he was with the wrong sister.
In messages to friends on Facebook, the offender replied to questions about why he'd pressed for photos.
"Cus I didn't think of what I was doing," he wrote.
"Because I'm a f***ing idiot and deserve what I get," he sent.
A police investigation was launched and the man was arrested, and his phone was seized.
He will be sentenced for using a carriage service to solicit child abuse material, and for using a carriage service to send indecent material to a person under the age of 16.
