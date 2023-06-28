FORMER Catholic priest John Denham is accused of sexually assaulting a child at St Joseph's Primary School in Charlestown, in the 1970s.
The 80-year-old has taught at various schools throughout the Hunter including St Pius X College, Adamstown, between 1975-1979.
He was also actively associated with Hunter parishes including Mayfield in 1972, Singleton in 1973, Charlestown, Taree, and later worked in Sydney.
Mr Denham faces one charge, a single count of buggery, which was mentioned in the Newcastle Local Court today for the first time.
He did not appear in court either in person or via audiovisual link, and was not required to. No plea has been entered.
Senior journalist and proud Novocastrian with broad range of reporting experience (including court reporting, justice & crime, climate change & the environment, health, aged care, community & social welfare issues, investigations and continuing crises). Please contact me with news tips and story ideas at: gabriel.fowler@newcastleherald.com.au
