Former Catholic priest John Denham faces a charge of buggery

Gabriel Fowler
Gabriel Fowler
Updated June 28 2023 - 6:29pm, first published 6:00pm
Newcastle Court House.
FORMER Catholic priest John Denham is accused of sexually assaulting a child at St Joseph's Primary School in Charlestown, in the 1970s.

