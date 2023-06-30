Newcastle Herald
Investigation

Hunter-based real estate workers say sexual harassment is 'rife' and complaints are 'swept under the carpet'

By Donna Page
Updated July 1 2023 - 8:02am, first published 8:00am
Sex, drugs and real estate: harassment 'rampant' in Hunter industry

GROPES, grabs, crude comments, staff being muzzled by non-disclosure clauses, agents using clients' homes for sex with junior colleagues and snorting cocaine off a kitchen benchtop minutes before an open home.

Donna Page

Investigative journalist at the Newcastle Herald

Local News

