Newcastle Rugby League continues with round 14 this weekend.
Macquarie host Wests at Lyall Peacock Field on Saturday in what shapes as a crucial clash in the race towards finals.
The Scorpions arrive following four straight losses, leaving them ranked eighth on the ladder and four points outside the top five.
The Rosellas kept their play-off hopes alive with a 42-4 victory over Lakes at Harker Oval last weekend, seeing them jump to seventh spot and one ahead of their upcoming opponents.
There are five rounds remaining in the regular season.
