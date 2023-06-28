Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

NSW Police employee to face Newcastle court over allegations of misconduct

Updated June 29 2023 - 8:14am, first published 7:51am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police employee to face court over allegations of misconduct
Police employee to face court over allegations of misconduct

A NSW Police employee will face Newcastle Local Court next month over allegedly publishing false or misleading material.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.