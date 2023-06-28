Police employee to face court over allegations of misconduct

A NSW Police employee will face Newcastle Local Court next month over allegedly publishing false or misleading material.
The civilian NSW Police Force employee has been charged following an investigation into alleged misconduct in his role with the force.
IN THE NEWS:
The Professional Standards Command established Strike Force Miram following allegations a man had fraudulently obtained a document.
As a result of the investigation, a 33-year-old man was issued a future court attendance notice for the offence of publish false misleading material to obtain advantage.
The man, who is attached to a command in the Northern Region, is due to appear at Newcastle Local Court on Monday August 28.
