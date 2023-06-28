Seven Days in League: Can Anthony Mundine save the Blues?

THE Blues are doing their best to put on a brave face after an Origin-series defeat that rates as one of the great sporting travesties of all time.
True, those dirty, rotten Cane Toads were too good in game two, winning 32-6 on their own godforsaken dungheap.
But it's still got me buggered how they weren't disqualified after running around for about 30 vital seconds in the series opener with 14 men on the field.
I mean, rules are rules. What sort of pub comp is this?
Instead of rescinding their game-one "victory", the powers-that-be handed the Maroons a $30,000 fine.
Embattled NSW coach Freddy Fittler and his players nonetheless remain gracious in defeat, all except for Jarome "Loose Cannon" Luai, who posts on social media: "Chill. All you idiots have work tomorrow morning."
Let's hope all those XXXX-heads north of the border are doing so with stinking hangovers.
WHO'S going to replace Freddy as NSW coach? That seems to be the main topic of conversation as we sift through the rubble of another Origin debacle.
There are a few names getting tossed around - Ricky Stuart, Paul McGregor, Trent Barrett and Joey Johns - but no standout candidate.
And then, out of nowhere, up pops Anthony Mundine, who declares Fittler "has to go".
Asked if he would be interested in doing the job himself, Mundine replies: "Yes. Look at me when I was in my prime, the only thing I didn't do was fly."
OK, so it's slightly left-field, but at least with "The Man" in charge, the Blues would be unlikely to suffer from an inferiority complex.
And let's face it, everyone thought it was a gee-up when he switched from footy to boxing, yet he became a world champion.
I know what you're thinking: poor old "Choc" has copped one too many on the chin. But I reckon it's so crazy it just might work.
MY phone pings midway through the Knights' clash with the Panthers at Penrith Stadium, and it's a text from my former Newcastle Herald colleague Brett Keeble.
Keebs has been on holidays in Europe for the past few weeks and today he's in in the Greek Isles, and for some reason he has tuned in to keep tabs on the team he still covers for nrl.com.
I politely advise him to turn off the laptop, put on some sunscreen, and go for a dip in the Mediterranean.
It's not as if he'll be missing much.
Meanwhile, I am intrigued to read a report that reveals disgraced former Parramatta star Jarryd Hayne has been stitched up in a $780,000 rort while in the Big House.
According to the Daily Telegraph, a convicted fraudster convinced Hayne to invest in "a Bitcoin sting" that turned slightly pear-shaped.
Poor old Jarryd. He's obviously not the sharpest took in the shed.
I'm not sure if anyone warned him, but some of those people in jail, they're not particularly honest.
THE Sunday Telegraph reveals its annual top 100 "rich list" and Newcastle skipper Kalyn Ponga is named as the game's highest earner, on a reported $1.4 million a season.
Well done, Kalyn.
I guess that means at least the Knights are going to win something this year.
No doubt there will be narks out there who query if one KP is really worth three Dylan Edwards.
Anyway, good luck to Kalyn, I say. Let's just hope if he invests in Bitcoin, he does so through a reputable broker.
BRONCOS fullback Walsh Reece Walsh is referred straight to the judiciary after allegedly unleashing a tirade of f-bombs and c-bombs at referee Chris Butler during yesterday's loss to the Titans.
Walsh protests his innocence on social media, saying his comments were directed at another player, but I can't help feeling slightly confused.
In his first post, he states: "I was not talking too [sic] to the ref, I clearly say that. Can also see Patty [Patrick Carrigan] come over and talk too [sic] me."
He later states: "Yesterday whilst on the field I swore at another player.
"Whilst I don't promote this language to be directed at anybody, I would never direct this type of language towards a referee ...
"I would never swear at a referee and neither should anybody else - they do a great job and play a huge role in making rugby league the best game in the world."
Somehow, in between the first and second posts, Walsh's literacy skills appear to have miraculously improved.
REECE Walsh cops a three-week ban after the judiciary rejects his claims that any profanities uttered were aimed at his teammate Pat Carrigan.
"Some of Walsh's evidence was demonstrably untrue," NRL counsel Patrick Knowles tells the hearing.
In other words, he's been found guilty of having a potty mouth and tossing up porky pies.
A disappointed Walsh tells the media after the hearing: "Obviously I know I'm a role model to young kids and the community."
ENIGMATIC Josh Schuster declares he sees himself as a future Manly captain after re-signing a three-year deal worth a reported $2.5 million.
And no ... I'm not making that up.
