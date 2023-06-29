KIAH Cooper describes it "as close as you can get without playing".
Named 18th man and warming up, only a passed HIA test stood between him and an NRL debut with the Wests Tigers in 2021.
But having spent time with multiple NRL clubs, most recently the Knights over summer, Cooper now feels comfortable at Newcastle Rugby League outfit the Northern Hawks and sees no reason why he wouldn't be there again next season.
Residing in Raymond Terrace with his young family, NRLW partner Shanice Parker and 18-month-old son Jakari, Cooper works as a teacher's aid at nearby Irrawang High School and grew up playing juniors for the Roosters.
Linking with the Nelson Bay-based Hawks in 2023 and beyond makes sense.
"I'm in talks with the Hawks about staying next year and obviously we want the core group to stay together. If everything works out I don't see any reason why not," Cooper told the Newcastle Herald.
The 25-year-old centre says results have proved difficult at times.
"Obviously I'm a player who hates losing and it was frustrating at the start, but you can tell we're building something and the next few years are going to be better," he said.
Undoubtedly a highlight for Northern, who were promoted to first grade after last year's premiership success in reserves, was posting back-to-back wins to open their account.
Particularly sweet for Cooper and Hawks teammate Timanu Alexander was getting one over former side Central, a breakthrough 38-6 victory at St John Oval in round eight.
"Made sure we got up for that game ... couldn't let that [loss] happen," he said.
The 10th-ranked Hawks, coming off the bye, face a tough run home over the last five rounds with four appointments against top-four sides - Cessnock (away on Saturday), Wyong (July 9), Maitland (July 22) and Souths (August 6). They also visit Macquarie on July 29.
"We've got a pretty hard back end of the season - Cessnock, Maitland again, Wyong and Souths - but it would be nice if we could string one or two little wins together. We know we're not going to go out and win the comp [from here], we're still in a building phase at the moment. It helps prepare for next year I guess," he said.
Halves combination Scott Briggs and Liam Walsh have been listed to return this weekend along with hooker Floyd Tighe while mid-season recruit Tyrone Nean shifts to fullback. Warren Schillings and Henry Penn stay in the forward pack.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
