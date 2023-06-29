Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Newcastle Rugby League: Northern Hawks in talks with Kiah Cooper and co. to keep 'core group together' for 2024

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
June 30 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kiah Cooper playing for the Northern Hawks earlier this season. Picture by Peter Lorimer
Kiah Cooper playing for the Northern Hawks earlier this season. Picture by Peter Lorimer

KIAH Cooper describes it "as close as you can get without playing".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.