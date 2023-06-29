Kurri crunch 'mind boggling' numbers for 2023 campaign

Kurri Kurri have now conceded 506 points this season, used a total of 42 players in first grade, overseen 13 debuts, will field seven under 19s this weekend and are yet to clock one win.
Outgoing mentor and Bulldogs stalwart Danny Linnane simply describes it as "mind boggling" and "the most difficult football experience I've been exposed to".
With five rounds left and yet to officially announce a new coach for 2024, the Newcastle Rugby League club faces the prospect of back-to-back wooden spoons.
Previously, Kurri avoided last spot on the ladder by a point in 2021 when competition was cancelled because of COVID and they didn't enter the main draw during a coronavirus-impacted 2020.
The Bulldogs narrowly missed semis in 2019, finished fifth and went one shy of a grand final in 2018, last made the decider in 2013 and most recently tasted premiership success with a title hat-trick (1993-1995).
Kurri, coming off a season-worst 64-6 loss, host third-placed Wyong on Saturday with Loto Suli (broken hand) and Jackson Lillyman (ankle) joining an already crowded casualty ward.
In terms of Linnane's replacement next year: "There's been good interest and one in particular is very experienced".
MORE IN SPORT:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.