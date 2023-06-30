3 beds | 1 bath | 1 car
Sitting proudly in the heart of the quaint country township of Dungog stands this early 1900s 'Federation' style residence which is steeped in history and has been family held for over 70 years.
Located on one of Dungog's most prominent streets on a traditional half-acre block "Somerset" has the potential to be one of the finest dwellings in Dungog.
Beyond the impressive double brick faade, countless features of yester-year define the home, complemented by coloured stained glass windows, soaring 12ft ceilings, and fretwork on the wide east-facing verandahs.
All three bedrooms are generous in size with two of those enjoying beautiful French doors which open out onto the covered verandahs while the rest of the home's floorplan comprises formal living and dining rooms, an eat-in style kitchen, a single bathroom plus a second toilet, and renovated laundry with the modern comforts of gas heating and air conditioning.
Other attributes of the property include a single garage, garden shed, solar hot water, backyard vehicular access and undercover outdoor area which would make a great place to sit back and relax in the northerly sun.
A commanding view of Dungog's iconic Cooreei Hill can be seen from the front and a picturesque outlook over the Dungog Showground from the rear.
This storytelling residence is more than deserving of your personal finishes and is one that is sure to remain in your family for generations to come.
This is one property you must experience firsthand, arrange your viewing today.
