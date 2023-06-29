Mann on mission so seal new deal

Newcastle utility Kurt Mann is facing an uphill battle to extend his stay at the Knights but he remains hopeful of landing a new deal.
The 30-year-old, now in his fifth season at the club, is one of nine players in the top-30 roster off contract at the end of this campaign.
Having already elevated a number of rookies into that roster for next season, the club has only four remaining spots it can offer to its current crop - or external recruits - unless it moves under-contract players on.
An offer has already been made to back-rower Tyson Frizell, who the Knights hope to re-sign on a two-year deal, and coach Adam O'Brien has expressed interest in retaining versatile outside-back Enari Tuala.
Lachlan Fitzgibbon is in the sights of multiple Super League clubs and appears likely to take up a deal abroad.
Given the club's preference to keep a couple of roster spots vacant in order to have some recruitment flexibility heading into next season, Mann is unlikely to be offered a new deal at this stage.
Talks are understood to have been limited between the club and his management, and Mann admitted this week he had started considering his future.
"Obviously I've had to have a bit of a look at it," he said.
"But if I want that stuff to sort itself out, I've got to be playing footy and I've got to stay injury-free.
"So that's probably my main focus."
Working against Winton-born Mann is his limited football in recent years.
Last year, he made just 11 NRL appearances due to multiple injuries.
He has featured in nine of 15 games this season for the same reasons.
In his first three years at the Knights, after joining the club ahead of the 2019 season from St George Illawarra, Mann averaged 20 games per year.
Despite being signed by former coach Nathan Brown to become a hooker, he has played every position outside front-row.
He appeared to find a home at lock last year, but has been deployed more as a utility this season in light of regular dummy-half Jayden Brailey's season-ending knee injury.
Mann's versatility has arguably been his greatest strength in his career but the development of Phoenix Crossland as a dummy-half, who is contracted for another season, and the recruitment of incoming young English playmaker Will Pryce next season further hamper his chances of a new deal.
The 169-game utility is, however, interested in remaining at the Knights, the club he joined as a teenager from Queensland before getting his first NRL opportunity at the Melbourne Storm, where he debuted in 2014.
"I love the club and love the town," he said.
"It's kind of like my junior club. I signed a long-term contract when I was 15 with the Knights.
"I came up through the junior system and then whisked away after that.
"I'd love to stay if I could."
The Knights haven't ruled out offering Mann a new deal and with nine games remaining, he may have enough time left to stake his claims for a contract.
He lines up in the No. 14 jersey against Canterbury at Accor Stadium on Sunday as the Knights attempt to break a three-game losing streak.
"I've had a bit of an interrupted season ... I've been in one week, out two, in one, out three, so at the moment I'm just trying to string a few games together," Mann said.
"We're not far enough, I think we're pretty close. We've just got to ice some opportunities and we'll get there.
"We know we've got it in us."
