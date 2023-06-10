Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Mann on mission to seal new deal

Updated June 29 2023 - 4:46pm, first published June 10 2023 - 10:19am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Newcastle utility Kurt Mann is facing an uphill battle to extend his stay at the Knights but he remains hopeful of landing a new deal.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.