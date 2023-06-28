EXPERTS predict that property stock levels are set to remain low across Newcastle and Lake Macquarie in the months ahead.
According to CoreLogic, approximately 1.2 per cent of homes are likely to list across the Newcastle council region before the end of August, down from 1.8 per cent to 1.9 per cent in late 2022.
In Lake Macquarie, CoreLogic expects around 1.1 per cent of properties to list over that period, down from 1.8 per cent to 1.9 per cent a year ago.
Over the past three months, Newcastle and Lake Macquarie region has seen approximately 1,500 new listings added to the market.
That figure is around 20 per cent below the previous five-year average for this time of the year.
"The forward view, based on our propensity to list model, isn't showing much evidence of an uplift in advertised stock levels," CoreLogic research director Tim Lawless said.
"While the winter months are generally less active for new listings, the trend could start to pick up in spring, especially if selling conditions remain buoyant and prices continue to rise."
The data was compiled by analysing a combination of pre-listing activity observed on CoreLogic's real estate platform, RP Data, and comprehensive property database.
Mr Lawless said the flow of fresh listings to the Australian housing market had been tracking below the five-year average since September last year, and low available stock levels are one of the key factors supporting housing values at the moment.
House values in Newcastle and Lake Macquarie recorded growth of 1.0 per cent last month and unit values recorded an increase of 1.8 per cent.
Mr Lawless said any signs of a lift in advertised supply could change the market dynamic.
At the end of May, the total advertised supply across the Newcastle and Lake Macquarie region was tracking 14.5 per cent below the previous five-year average.
"For buyers, this implies not much choice is available in the market," he said.
"For sellers, there isn't a great deal of competition which is one of the factors supporting renewed upwards pressure on housing prices.
"A rise in stock levels would be good news for buyers, but it could come with less upwards pressure on housing prices as the balance between supply and demand becomes more even."
For homeowners considering selling, Mr Lawless said the winter months could present a good opportunity.
"Although the number of home sales is tracking below average, the market remains skewed towards sellers simply due to the low levels of advertised supply," he said.
"For homeowners considering selling, the winter months could present a good opportunity considering the lack of competition among vendors and trends towards rising prices."
Dowling Property Group Hamilton agent Steve Dorman agreed that the number of listings had fallen across the board in recent months.
Ongoing interest rate hikes since the first in May 2022 had placed uncertainty in the market, according to Mr Dorman.
"People are uncertain and they're not sure what to do," he said.
"Once we get some stability around interest rates and no more increases, I believe that will give people more confidence whether they're buying or selling."
He anticipated that listings could pick up as borrowers come off fixed-rate mortgages.
"People were paying under two per cent interest and now they're paying just under six per cent, so I think there are unfortunately going to be some distressed sales in the next quarter," he said.
Analysis of the data from CoreLogic showed some diversity in the propensity for more homes to be added to the market across the country.
On a national level, CoreLogic predicted that 2 per cent of regional homes are likely to list for sale before the end of August, up from 1.3 per cent a year ago.
Meanwhile, 1.2 per cent of capital city properties are likely to list over the coming months, down from 1.6 per cent a year ago.
