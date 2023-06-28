Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Housing stock levels predicted to remain tight in Newcastle and Lake Macquarie

JL
By Jade Lazarevic
Updated June 30 2023 - 8:56am, first published June 29 2023 - 9:41am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
According to CoreLogic, approximately 1.2 per cent of homes are likely to list across the Newcastle council region before the end of August, down from 1.8 per cent to 1.9 per cent in late 2022.
According to CoreLogic, approximately 1.2 per cent of homes are likely to list across the Newcastle council region before the end of August, down from 1.8 per cent to 1.9 per cent in late 2022.

EXPERTS predict that property stock levels are set to remain low across Newcastle and Lake Macquarie in the months ahead.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JL

Jade Lazarevic

Property reporter

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.