DAVE McTaggart has a very valid point when he asks, "how and why the Voice will magically change things?" (Short Takes, 26/6). The validity of the question is also underlined by the fact that a Voice to Parliament is on the outside and not involved in the rough and tumble of the debate. As such, the advice is easily discarded; however, a voice (even many voices) inside the parliament have greater capacity to be involved all the way through the debates on the issues close to their hearts. Perhaps the vote should be about making the Northern Territory a state equal with all other states. Surely having 12 senators from the NT should deliver more Aboriginal senators inside the parliament for a greater impact.