Letters

Letters and short takes June 30 2023

By Letters to the Editor
June 30 2023 - 4:30am
Supercars action earlier this year. Picture by Peter Lorimer
GREENS councillor John Mackenzie must I believe be congratulated for highlighting the hypocrisy of the council in its refusal to make an assessment of the pollutants created by the Supercars event ("Councillor's race fury", Newcastle Herald 29/6).

