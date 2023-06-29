Aberdeen Highland Games 8.30am, Jefferson Park, Aberdeen. Highland and country dancing, pipe band displays, strong man events and the kilted dash.
Australian Ice Hockey League - Newcastle North Stars vs Melbourne Ice 5pm, Hunter Ice Skating Stadium, Warners Bay.
Christmas in July on the Rogue Scholar Rooftop 5pm to 8pm, Rogue Scholar, Union Street, Newcastle.
Cinderella presented by St Philip's Christian College 2pm to 4pm & 7pm to 9pm, Civic Theatre, Newcastle.
Come All Ye Music and Singing Session 7pm, Merewether Uniting Church, 178 Glebe Road, Merewether.
Handmade In The Hunter Markets 9am to 2pm, Kevin Sobels Wines, 5 Halls Road, Pokolbin.
Hive Creative Studios - Twisted Tales 7pm, The Civic Playhouse, Newcastle.
Independent Galleries Newcastle Art Fair Saturday & Sunday. Held across 20 independent galleries located around Newcastle with exhibitions, programs, sales, open studios and demonstrations.
Launchpad: Taking them Home - Painting Leaves Workshop 10am to 11am, Wangi Library Creative Hub, 295 Watkins Road, Wangi Wangi.
Newcastle Art Space Open Studios 10am to 2pm, Newcastle ArtSpace, 91 Chin Chen Street, Tighes Hill.
Newcastle Brickfest Saturday 2pm to 5pm & Sunday 9.30am to 5pm, Newcastle Jockey Club, Broadmeadow.
Newcastle Printmakers Open Day 10am to 2pm, Newcastle Printmakers Workshop, 27 Popran Road, Adamstown.
Newcastle Winter Fun Fest Saturday & Sunday, 11am to 9pm, Nobbys Beach Reserve, Newcastle East.
Olive Tree Market 9am to 2pm, Civic Park, Newcastle.
Petbarn Puppy Adoption Day 10am to 2pm, 17 Arnott Street, Newcastle West.
Shute Shield Rugby Union - Hunter Wildfires vs Warringah 6pm, No.2 Sportsground, Newcastle West.
Snow Time in the Garden 9.30am to 4.30pm, Hunter Valley Gardens, Pokolbin.
TILT - Mentor Mentee 6pm to 9pm, Newcastle Art Space, 91 Chinchen Street, Tighes Hill.
Wakalda - NAIDOC Week 6pm to 9pm, Onwards Gallery, 6 Torpey Place, Hamilton.
Weekends in Wallsend Handmade Markets 10am to 1pm, Wallsend Rotunda, Tyrrell Street, Wallsend.
Wild & Wise Saturday & Sunday, 10am to 4pm, Lighthouse Arts Newcastle, Nobbys Beach.
Australian Ice Hockey League - Newcastle North Stars vs Melbourne Ice 3pm, Hunter Ice Skating Stadium, Warners Bay.
Festival Chamber Choir in Concert - A Festival Prelude 12pm to 1pm, Christ Church Cathedral, Newcastle.
Hive Creative Studios - Mary Poppins 11am to 12pm & 3pm to 4pm, Civic Playhouse, Newcastle.
NAIDOC Exhibition with Malang Artists Together 9am to 4pm, Hunter Wetlands, Shortland.
Newcastle's Annual Wedding Expo 10am to 3pm, NEX - Newcastle Exhibition & Convention Centre, King Street, Newcastle.
Newcastle City Farmers Market 7am to 1pm, Newcastle Showground, Broadmeadow.
Maitland Community Markets 9am to 1pm, Maitland Showground, Maitland.
Sandy Peaches 10am, Newcastle Beach, Newcastle East.
Speers Point Market 10am to 2pm, Speers Point Park, Speers Point.
Aine Tyrrell (IRE), with Ben Leece, 8pm, Saturday, Stag & Hunter Hotel, Mayfield.
Astrodeath, with Howlin' Rats, 4pm, Saturday, Hiss & Crackle Records, Wallsend.
ARC Presents Dark Side Of The Moon 7pm, Sunday, Civic Theatre, Newcastle.
Elestial, with Lucky Day, Bermuda, Daphzie, 8pm, Saturday, Adamstown Bowling Club.
IV, Headletter, Grimeland, House Of Refuge 8pm, Sunday, Hamilton Station Hotel, Hamilton.
Joe McManus 12pm, Sunday, Qirkz In The Hunter, Abermain.
Lemon Joe, The Brights 6.30pm, Saturday, Qirkz In The Hunter, Abermain.
Omega Ensemble: Ecstatic Dances 7pm, Saturday, Newcastle City Hall, Newcastle.
Saylor & The Flavor, with Mishayla, Acacia Blue, 8pm, Saturday, Hamilton Station Hotel, Hamilton.
