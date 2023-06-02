Tipping point looms for future of Green Point Reserve

I HAVE mixed feelings about Green Point.
As a former resident of Valentine, I used to walk my dog in the reserve while it was legal. In all my years of walking Green Point I saw one glider possum, one dingo and one tree snake.
Maybe there is other wildlife in there that needs preserving such as the colony of bandicoots. I am sure that the fauna are very shy, especially dogs.
As a Valentine resident, I saw the escaped cows wandering in Valentine streets.
I was aware of the posturing and the battle between the Lake Macquarie City Council and the McCloy Group. The McCloy Group won the battle, paving the way toward rezoning a large parcel of land as residences.
The McCloy Group likely made a motza out of developing the residential blocks, and my understanding is the council retained a smaller parcel for the reserve than perhaps they initially wanted for the public.
Now it appears that a large parcel of the surviving bushland could someday go for residential development unless the council rezones it ("Push to protect Green Point Reserve forever", Newcastle Herald 28/6).
It will be interesting to see the stoush (I am sure there will be one) as the players vie for the land's future.
I AM part of a small community at Dora Creek who are blessed to have a pharmacy in the same building as a medical practice who take the time to explain and advise various concerns regarding my medication.
This 60-day prescription procedure is not going to save me money, but halve our pharmacy prescription fee that the government pays. My prescription medication usually comes in factory sealed containers that has a retail cost per container, to last 60 days often requires multiple containers thus multiple charges apply. The only saving appears to be the government's dispensing fee.
I suggest doctors prescribe the 60-day requirement, but with two prescriptions; one for now with the second one available in 30 days' time. To expect pharmacists to work for half the dispensing fee at best may have them available for half of the time, or not available at all. Not all pharmacies have impulse-buy merchandise. They are a medical service, an advisory service and a local necessity.
IN reply to Eric Roach ("Five-year term may let pollies lead the way", Letters, 28/6), he is asking that we change the time for elections from three-year periods to five-year periods. This idea has been floating around for years now and it scares me a lot just thinking about it. At least with a three-year term we have the capacity to oust a bad government before it can do too much damage to the country, whereas a good government would not have to fear going to the people for a further three years if they are doing the right thing for the country. Not only that, I envisage with a five-year spell a party putting up a populist leader to win the five-year term only to change that leader for the one that the factions wanted in the first place. As an example, this is just a personal thought, can you imagine Scott Morrison still running this country until 2024? No, we certainly need short-term elections.
As Don Chip famously said, let's keep the bastards honest.
NOW the dramatic media coverage of the unfortunate loss of the submersible craft has quietened, I'd like to reflect on the situation ('Deep-sea submersible 'imploded'', Herald 26/6). Like many others, I was stunned when the final resting place of the RMS Titanic was discovered. Since that day, there have been many scientific dives into the wreck site, but I feel the situation is rapidly changing. Nowadays it appears to be an adventure playground for the mega-rich, not unlike the now-popular ascent of Mount Everest.
It should never be forgotten that the wreck is an extremely tragic grave site. Let the Titanic rest in peace.
I DON'T really understand Garry Linnell's cynicism regarding a proposed ban on advertising junk food to children ("Interruption to service: Garry is busy wallowing", Opinion 24/6). Independent federal member Dr Sophie Scamp's modest proposal represents the majority of health expert opinion. Over 800 junk food/drink TV ads run during kids viewing hours each year, plus sophisticated marketing on social media. One quarter of our children, and two thirds of adults, are overweight or obese, with annual health costs of around $12 and $60 billion respectively. The health implications are significant.
Mr Linnell himself has grappled with obesity and the lure of junk food. In 2017 he wrote in a Sydney newspaper:
"If we as a society believe we have the right to intervene - if only to prevent health costs from also ballooning - then we should get serious and do what we did to smokers decades ago. They paid for their nicotine addiction. So isn't it time we got serious and brought in a fat tax? And not just on sugary drinks." Like cigarettes, junk foods are unhealthy and addictive and reap immense profits for manufacturers. Australia needs to join the 40 other nations which have resisted lobbying from the industry and put health first, either taxing or legislating against unrestricted junk food and drink.
IN his latest effort attacking climate change protesters Garry Robinson ("Better targets than the loaders", Letters, 23/6) erroneously claims that lithium is a "fossil fuel", and furthermore that copper and lead are supposedly also "other fossils". "Funny" thing, that. If Garry had only paid more attention in science classes, he would have known that lithium (Li), copper (Cu) and lead (Pb) are actually elements, metals to boot, and not fossils.
Fossil fuels (such as coal, oil, natural gas), on the other hand, are actually the decomposed and fossilised remains of carbon-based life forms (plants, animals, and related microorganisms) that have been gradually deconstructing themselves in assorted swamps, bogs and waterways over millions of years. Hence the production of carbon dioxide as a byproduct of their combustion, and methane during their initial decomposition.
On the same day, Graeme Kime, ("Clamour over coal is making things worse", Letters, 23/6), in his separate criticisms of those same protesters, suggested that overpopulation is the main cause of climate change, and probably environmental degradation in general.
I think that a better way of looking at threats to our environment, rather than taking a linear view, with population at the head of the queue, would be to consider the environment like a spider's web instead. Forget about ranking the various harmful factors - the likes of overpopulation, industrial pollution (air, water, soil), soil degradation and loss, deforestation, desertification, habitat loss, species extinction, long life plastics, pesticides deadly to non-target species, excessive CO2 levels - and look to the interconnectivity of all things.
I COULDN'T agree more with Paul Scott in his critique of NSW's failures when it comes to public transport ("Most train promises never leave the station", Opinion 26/6). Gladys Berejiklian was in my opinion one of a long line of hopeless transport ministers, and, despite being a media darling, was a fairly mediocre premier. Newcastle is one of the most car-dependent cities in Australia, and the failure of successive state governments to invest in quality public transport services for the Hunter has only precipitated this situation.
VERY funny, Steve Barnett (Short Takes, 27/6). You know what they say: you can call Wangi Wangi 'Wangi', or even Wagga Wagga 'Wagga', but you can't call Woy Woy 'Woy'.
I LOVE watching rugby league and barracking for the maroons when State of Origin is on. But if these blokes that front the NRL judiciary were in a real-life court of law and said what they say, I reckon they'd be given a holiday of hard labour for bad acting.
WHY would climate activists want Glen Boyd (Short Takes, 28/6) to disconnect their solar power and hot water systems?
IMAGES of a swathe of destruction through mature native forest for the Inner City Bypass concerned many who fret about our plummeting species diversity ("Cleared out', Newcastle Herald 22/6). To those people who value nature over freeways, I would like to share something truly uplifting. Over a week, a solitary volunteer and eucalypt specialist from Trees in Newcastle (TIN) scrambled over the piles of trunks and sorted through shredded canopy to collect a large store of precious seed from 16 eucalypt species. Enough was collected to supply TIN's propagation program for 10 years.
A QUESTION about the Voice. If the informed people who know what and how the Voice will work could answer it I would appreciate it, as I'm yet to make up my mind how to vote in the referendum. There are over 200 Aboriginal nations (some information I've researched says up to 500 nations in Australia), will each nation have a representative on the Voice committee? If not the case, which nations will be excluded and why would this be a form of discrimination between Aboriginal nations based on biased decisions toward nations who have already got a say in Indigenous affairs?
IN reply to Darryl Stevenson (Short Takes, 30/6) I consider myself not to be a nervous Nellie but I believe that when the Voice is inserted into the constitution it will sit way above the parliament and that will be the final arbitrator which is why I am voting no.
