Tipping point looms for future of Green Point Reserve

IN reply to Eric Roach ("Five-year term may let pollies lead the way", Letters, 28/6), he is asking that we change the time for elections from three-year periods to five-year periods. This idea has been floating around for years now and it scares me a lot just thinking about it. At least with a three-year term we have the capacity to oust a bad government before it can do too much damage to the country, whereas a good government would not have to fear going to the people for a further three years if they are doing the right thing for the country. Not only that, I envisage with a five-year spell a party putting up a populist leader to win the five-year term only to change that leader for the one that the factions wanted in the first place. As an example, this is just a personal thought, can you imagine Scott Morrison still running this country until 2024? No, we certainly need short-term elections.